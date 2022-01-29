South Dakota 71, North Dakota 58

NORTH DAKOTA (4-18)

Danielson 1-4 2-2 4, Tsartsidze 3-9 2-2 8, Bruns 4-9 8-8 17, Norman 0-2 0-0 0, Panoam 7-9 2-2 19, Igbanugo 1-7 0-3 3, Grant 0-1 5-6 5, Mathews 1-2 0-0 2, Nero 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 17-46 19-23 58.

SOUTH DAKOTA (13-8)

Goodrick 1-1 0-0 2, Kamateros 8-19 2-2 21, B.Anderson 1-2 0-2 2, Archambault 4-10 2-3 12, Perrott-Hunt 5-10 0-0 12, Hayes 5-7 1-2 11, Oliver 5-8 0-0 11, Kutcher 0-0 0-0 0, Zizic 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-58 5-9 71.

Halftime_South Dakota 39-18. 3-Point Goals_North Dakota 5-17 (Panoam 3-3, Bruns 1-3, Igbanugo 1-5, Danielson 0-1, Grant 0-1, Nero 0-2, Norman 0-2), South Dakota 8-23 (Kamateros 3-9, Perrott-Hunt 2-4, Archambault 2-7, Oliver 1-3). Rebounds_North Dakota 25 (Danielson 8), South Dakota 28 (Kamateros 12). Assists_North Dakota 7 (Norman 3), South Dakota 16 (Archambault 4). Total Fouls_North Dakota 16, South Dakota 20. A_2,112 (6,000).

