South Dakota 75, North Dakota 68

SOUTH DAKOTA (8-7)

Goodrick 3-5 1-4 7, Kamateros 3-10 2-3 10, B.Anderson 7-10 0-0 14, Archambault 5-9 9-9 19, Perrott-Hunt 8-18 3-3 19, Oliver 1-6 0-2 2, Hayes 0-0 0-0 0, Zizic 1-1 2-2 4. Totals 28-59 17-23 75.

NORTH DAKOTA (4-13)

Sueker 0-2 0-0 0, Tsartsidze 4-11 5-5 13, Bruns 7-20 4-4 21, Norman 3-7 4-5 11, Panoam 3-6 2-4 11, Danielson 2-4 1-5 5, Igbanugo 3-12 0-0 7, Grant 0-1 0-0 0, Mathews 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-63 16-23 68.

Halftime_South Dakota 39-28. 3-Point Goals_South Dakota 2-15 (Kamateros 2-7, Goodrick 0-1, Oliver 0-2, Perrott-Hunt 0-2, Archambault 0-3), North Dakota 8-23 (Panoam 3-4, Bruns 3-6, Igbanugo 1-4, Norman 1-5, Danielson 0-1, Grant 0-1, Sueker 0-1, Tsartsidze 0-1). Fouled Out_Panoam. Rebounds_South Dakota 38 (Goodrick 18), North Dakota 38 (Tsartsidze, Bruns, Danielson 8). Assists_South Dakota 6 (Goodrick, Perrott-Hunt 2), North Dakota 9 (Panoam 3). Total Fouls_South Dakota 22, North Dakota 23. A_1,207 (3,300).

