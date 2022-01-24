Trending:
South Dakota 75, W. Illinois 72

January 24, 2022
SOUTH DAKOTA (12-7)

Goodrick 5-8 0-0 10, Kamateros 6-14 4-4 17, Anderson 5-12 4-5 14, Archambault 5-12 5-6 15, Perrott-Hunt 5-14 0-0 11, Kutcher 3-5 0-0 7, Hayes 0-0 1-2 1, Oliver 0-1 0-0 0, Zizic 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-66 14-17 75.

W. ILLINOIS (12-8)

Barisic 8-16 1-3 18, Carius 1-9 4-5 6, Pearson 5-8 0-0 10, Massner 8-16 0-0 17, Sandage 6-10 2-4 15, Dixon 3-6 0-1 6. Totals 31-65 7-13 72.

Halftime_South Dakota 40-36. 3-Point Goals_South Dakota 3-15 (Kutcher 1-2, Perrott-Hunt 1-3, Kamateros 1-7, Goodrick 0-1, Archambault 0-2), W. Illinois 3-17 (Barisic 1-3, Massner 1-4, Sandage 1-4, Carius 0-6). Rebounds_South Dakota 32 (Kamateros 10), W. Illinois 35 (Sandage 8). Assists_South Dakota 17 (Anderson 6), W. Illinois 14 (Sandage 6). Total Fouls_South Dakota 13, W. Illinois 12.

