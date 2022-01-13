South Dakota 80, Denver 71

DENVER (6-13)

Henn 6-10 0-0 14, Tainamo 1-4 1-4 4, Hunt 5-13 10-10 20, Johnson 5-8 2-2 16, Smith 3-6 1-2 7, Gatlin 2-2 0-0 6, Porter 1-7 0-0 2, Green 1-1 0-1 2, Bickham 0-0 0-0 0, Moore 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-51 14-19 71.

SOUTH DAKOTA (9-7)

Goodrick 4-9 2-4 10, Kamateros 2-6 1-2 5, Anderson 5-9 2-4 12, Archambault 3-7 2-2 10, Perrott-Hunt 8-18 8-8 25, Oliver 4-8 1-2 10, Hayes 1-4 2-2 4, Zizic 2-3 0-1 4, Kutcher 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-64 18-25 80.

Halftime_South Dakota 44-34. 3-Point Goals_Denver 9-20 (Johnson 4-6, Gatlin 2-2, Henn 2-5, Tainamo 1-2, Smith 0-1, Hunt 0-2, Porter 0-2), South Dakota 4-15 (Archambault 2-4, Oliver 1-2, Perrott-Hunt 1-6, Kamateros 0-3). Fouled Out_Archambault. Rebounds_Denver 27 (Hunt 10), South Dakota 36 (Goodrick 13). Assists_Denver 10 (Hunt 5), South Dakota 11 (Perrott-Hunt 3). Total Fouls_Denver 21, South Dakota 19. A_1,090 (6,000).

