South Dakota State faces North Dakota, looks for 9th straight win

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (4-16, 0-7 Summit) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (17-4, 8-0 Summit)

Brookings, South Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State will try to keep its eight-game win streak intact when the Jackrabbits take on North Dakota.

The Jackrabbits are 10-0 in home games. South Dakota State is 6-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.3 turnovers per game.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 0-7 against Summit opponents. North Dakota is eighth in the Summit with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Tsotne Tsartsidze averaging 3.7.

The Jackrabbits and Fightin’ Hawks match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Baylor Scheierman is averaging 14.9 points, 8.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Jackrabbits. Zeke Mayo is averaging 11.1 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 56.1% over the past 10 games for South Dakota State.

Bentiu Panoam is averaging 6.4 points for the Fightin’ Hawks. Paul Bruns is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games for North Dakota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackrabbits: 9-1, averaging 84.5 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 54.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Fightin’ Hawks: 1-9, averaging 71.8 points, 34.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 3.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.7 points.

