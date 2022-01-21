Trending:
South Dakota State visits Western Illinois following Massner’s 31-point game

The Associated Press
January 21, 2022 2:02 am
1 min read
      

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (16-4, 7-0 Summit) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (12-6, 3-3 Summit)

Macomb, Illinois; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois hosts the South Dakota State Jackrabbits after Trenton Massner scored 31 points in Western Illinois’ 90-79 overtime win over the North Dakota State Bison.

The Leathernecks have gone 6-1 at home. Western Illinois ranks seventh in the Summit in team defense, allowing 75.1 points while holding opponents to 44.9% shooting.

The Jackrabbits are 7-0 in Summit play. South Dakota State is seventh in the Summit with 6.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Doug Wilson averaging 2.7.

The Leathernecks and Jackrabbits square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Carius averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Leathernecks, scoring 16.9 points while shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc. Massner is shooting 47.1% and averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games for Western Illinois.

Baylor Scheierman is averaging 14.8 points, 8.9 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Jackrabbits. Wilson is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for South Dakota State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leathernecks: 6-4, averaging 79.7 points, 33.3 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Jackrabbits: 8-2, averaging 83.6 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 52.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

