South Florida 75, UCF 51

UCF (10-4)

Adams 0-4 0-0 0, Mbacke Diong 2-5 2-2 6, Green 1-8 1-2 3, Mahan 1-5 0-0 3, Perry 3-10 2-3 8, D.Johnson 3-8 1-2 8, C.Walker 3-5 3-3 9, Freeman 1-4 0-0 2, Fuller 3-4 2-2 8, Reynolds 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 19-57 11-14 51.

SOUTH FLORIDA (6-10)

Co.Walker 2-5 3-4 7, Tchewa 2-5 1-4 5, Chaplin 4-10 2-2 10, Greene 7-12 0-0 19, Murphy 4-14 5-6 13, Matos 2-3 1-2 5, Hines 2-3 1-2 5, Patrick 2-4 0-0 6, Moss 1-3 0-0 3, Smith 0-2 0-0 0, Calleja 0-0 2-2 2, Evans 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-62 15-22 75.

Halftime_South Florida 35-26. 3-Point Goals_UCF 2-20 (Mahan 1-4, D.Johnson 1-5, Adams 0-1, Fuller 0-1, Freeman 0-2, Green 0-3, Perry 0-4), South Florida 8-24 (Greene 5-10, Patrick 2-4, Moss 1-3, Evans 0-1, Smith 0-1, Co.Walker 0-1, Chaplin 0-4). Rebounds_UCF 20 (C.Walker 4), South Florida 45 (Greene, Matos 9). Assists_UCF 9 (D.Johnson 3), South Florida 17 (Murphy, Hines 3). Total Fouls_UCF 17, South Florida 15.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.