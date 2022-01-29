Southeast Missouri State hosts SIU-Edwardsville following Harris’ 22-point showing

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (7-13, 1-6 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (8-12, 3-4 OVC)

Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Southeast Missouri State -2; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri State takes on the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars after Chris Harris scored 22 points in Southeast Missouri State’s 74-73 overtime loss to the Morehead State Eagles.

The Redhawks are 5-3 in home games. Southeast Missouri State is 4-5 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.7 turnovers per game.

The Cougars are 1-6 in OVC play. SIU-Edwardsville ranks fourth in the OVC scoring 33.0 points per game in the paint led by Carlos Curtis averaging 2.0.

The Redhawks and Cougars face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Reed Jr. is shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, while averaging 15.3 points. Phillip Russell is averaging 13 points over the past 10 games for Southeast Missouri State.

Ray’Sean Taylor is averaging 17.3 points and 1.8 steals for the Cougars. Deejuan Pruitt is averaging 11.5 points and 8.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for SIU-Edwardsville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 3-7, averaging 77.0 points, 29.6 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.4 points per game.

Cougars: 3-7, averaging 69.8 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

