Southern Cal 77, California 63

SOUTHERN CAL (13-0)

Goodwin 6-9 0-0 12, Mobley 6-12 5-7 19, Anderson 1-4 0-0 2, Ellis 5-9 4-4 14, Peterson 8-14 0-0 17, Agbonkpolo 3-4 0-0 7, Morgan 1-2 0-0 2, White 1-4 2-2 4, Dixon-Waters 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-58 11-13 77.

CALIFORNIA (9-6)

Anticevich 7-16 3-3 19, Kelly 6-12 1-3 13, Kuany 0-2 4-6 4, Brown 0-3 0-0 0, Shepherd 5-11 6-6 17, Celestine 4-8 0-0 10, Foreman 0-2 0-0 0, Thiemann 0-0 0-0 0, Hyder 0-0 0-0 0, Anyanwu 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-54 14-18 63.

Halftime_Southern Cal 36-31. 3-Point Goals_Southern Cal 4-10 (Mobley 2-3, Agbonkpolo 1-2, Peterson 1-2, Anderson 0-1, Ellis 0-2), California 5-17 (Celestine 2-4, Anticevich 2-5, Shepherd 1-4, Brown 0-1, Kuany 0-1, Foreman 0-2). Rebounds_Southern Cal 38 (Mobley, Peterson 9), California 24 (Kelly 11). Assists_Southern Cal 10 (Anderson 3), California 13 (Brown 9). Total Fouls_Southern Cal 15, California 13.

