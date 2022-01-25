Southern Cal 78, Arizona St. 56

ARIZONA ST. (6-11)
Graham 7-14 1-1 15, Gaffney 0-2 0-0 0, Boakye 0-1 0-0 0, Horne 5-15 1-1 14, Jackson 8-18 0-0 21, Neal 0-5 0-0 0, Muhammad 2-9 2-3 6, Olmsted 0-0 0-0 0, Burno 0-0 0-0 0, Hurley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-64 4-5 56.
SOUTHERN CAL (17-2)
Goodwin 5-8 2-3 12, Mobley 4-9 2-2 12, Anderson 0-2 0-0 0, Ellis 1-9 0-0 2, Peterson 6-8 2-4 16, Johnson 1-2 0-0 3, Dixon-Waters 2-5 2-2 8, Agbonkpolo 5-9 0-0 12, White 1-3 4-4 6, Coulibaly 1-2 1-2 3, Hornery 0-1 0-0 0, Thomas 0-0 1-2 1, Brooker 0-0 0-0 0, Parris 0-0 0-0 0, Ross 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 27-59 14-19 78.
Halftime_Southern Cal 31-24. 3-Point Goals_Arizona St. 8-30 (Jackson 5-12, Horne 3-10, Graham 0-1, Gaffney 0-2, Muhammad 0-2, Neal 0-3), Southern Cal 10-22 (Agbonkpolo 2-3, Dixon-Waters 2-3, Peterson 2-3, Mobley 2-4, Ross 1-1, Johnson 1-2, Hornery 0-1, White 0-1, Ellis 0-4). Rebounds_Arizona St. 23 (Graham 7), Southern Cal 47 (Goodwin, Peterson 8). Assists_Arizona St. 10 (Graham, Horne, Neal, Muhammad 2), Southern Cal 17 (Johnson 5). Total Fouls_Arizona St. 18, Southern Cal 12.
