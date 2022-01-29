Southern Cal 79, California 72

CALIFORNIA (9-12)

Alajiki 1-3 0-0 2, Kelly 6-8 0-0 12, Kuany 2-2 2-2 7, Celestine 4-10 1-2 12, Shepherd 4-7 3-4 12, Anticevich 3-13 2-2 8, Brown 3-4 0-0 6, Foreman 5-8 0-1 13, Thiemann 0-0 0-0 0, Roberson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-56 8-11 72.

SOUTHERN CAL (18-3)

Goodwin 5-8 0-0 10, Mobley 9-21 5-6 24, Anderson 2-3 0-1 4, Ellis 8-10 3-3 21, Peterson 1-4 5-6 7, White 0-1 3-4 3, Agbonkpolo 2-7 1-2 6, Dixon-Waters 0-2 4-6 4, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Coulibaly 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-56 21-28 79.

Halftime_Southern Cal 41-35. 3-Point Goals_California 8-16 (Celestine 3-3, Foreman 3-5, Kuany 1-1, Shepherd 1-3, Alajiki 0-1, Anticevich 0-1, Brown 0-1, Roberson 0-1), Southern Cal 4-17 (Ellis 2-2, Agbonkpolo 1-5, Mobley 1-5, Anderson 0-1, Dixon-Waters 0-1, White 0-1, Peterson 0-2). Fouled Out_Brown. Rebounds_California 27 (Anticevich 7), Southern Cal 26 (Mobley 6). Assists_California 9 (Kelly, Celestine 2), Southern Cal 11 (Anderson 5). Total Fouls_California 25, Southern Cal 15. A_4,293 (10,258).

