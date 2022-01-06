Southern Miss holds off UTSA 74-73 behind Pierre, Bolden

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jarron Pierre Jr. scored 18 points and Rashad Bolden added 17 points and Southern Miss beat UTSA 74-73 on Thursday night.

Tyler Stevenson scored 14 points and Isaih Moore 10 while grabbing seven rebounds. The Eagles (5-8, 1-0 Conference USA) snapped a six-game losing streak.

Jordan Ivy-Curry scored 23 points, Cedrick Alley Jr. 15 and Aleu Aleu 11 with seven rebounds for the Roadrunners (7-8, 0-2).

