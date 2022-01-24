Southern U. 100, MVSU 72

MVSU (1-17)
Grant 2-6 6-8 11, Umoh 0-0 0-0 0, Davis 0-1 1-6 1, Hunter 5-16 1-4 15, Waller 3-5 13-14 20, Gordon 5-8 1-2 13, J.Johnson 3-4 0-0 6, McCoy 1-1 1-2 3, Collins 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 20-45 23-36 72.
SOUTHERN U. (12-8)
Lyons 1-5 4-4 6, Williams 4-6 4-4 12, Parker 1-4 0-0 2, Byrd 2-2 2-2 7, Saddler 10-12 1-1 21, Whitley 8-13 2-5 19, Brooks 4-6 0-0 12, Holliday 1-5 0-1 3, Rollins 5-5 3-3 17, D.Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Sears 0-0 1-2 1, Ewing 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 36-60 17-22 100.
Halftime_Southern U. 49-38. 3-Point Goals_MVSU 9-26 (Hunter 4-12, Gordon 2-5, Waller 1-2, Grant 1-3, Collins 1-4), Southern U. 11-23 (Rollins 4-4, Brooks 4-5, Byrd 1-1, Holliday 1-4, Whitley 1-5, Lyons 0-2, Williams 0-2). Rebounds_MVSU 24 (Umoh 5), Southern U. 33 (Whitley 7). Assists_MVSU 8 (Davis 3), Southern U. 25 (Byrd 8). Total Fouls_MVSU 22, Southern U. 25. A_3,879 (7,500).
