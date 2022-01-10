Southern U. 69, Bethune-Cookman 59

SOUTHERN U. (10-7)

Lyons 4-8 1-1 10, Sears 3-6 2-2 8, Williams 3-7 1-2 8, Byrd 0-6 4-4 4, Saddler 7-12 6-8 20, Whitley 2-10 5-5 11, Rollins 1-5 0-0 3, Brooks 2-2 1-2 5, Holliday 0-2 0-0 0, Ewing 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-58 20-24 69.

BETHUNE-COOKMAN (3-12)

Robertson 3-5 0-0 6, Garrett 7-16 2-3 16, Joseph 6-19 0-0 12, McEntire 1-4 4-5 6, Davis 4-8 5-6 14, Long 1-3 3-4 5, Blackwood 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-57 14-18 59.

Halftime_Bethune-Cookman 38-36. 3-Point Goals_Southern U. 5-23 (Whitley 2-9, Lyons 1-3, Williams 1-3, Rollins 1-4, Holliday 0-1, Saddler 0-1, Byrd 0-2), Bethune-Cookman 1-12 (Davis 1-3, Long 0-1, Robertson 0-1, Joseph 0-2, McEntire 0-2, Garrett 0-3). Fouled Out_Garrett. Rebounds_Southern U. 32 (Saddler 9), Bethune-Cookman 33 (McEntire 8). Assists_Southern U. 10 (Saddler 5), Bethune-Cookman 4 (Davis 2). Total Fouls_Southern U. 17, Bethune-Cookman 19. A_318 (3,000).

