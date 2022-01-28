Spear leads Robert Morris against Green Bay after 25-point game

Green Bay Phoenix (4-15, 3-7 Horizon) at Robert Morris Colonials (4-16, 2-9 Horizon)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris hosts the Green Bay Phoenix after Kahliel Spear scored 25 points in Robert Morris’ 77-53 win over the Milwaukee Panthers.

The Colonials are 3-6 on their home court. Robert Morris ranks eighth in the Horizon with 7.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Spear averaging 2.0.

The Phoenix are 3-7 in Horizon play. Green Bay ranks fourth in the Horizon allowing 68.0 points while holding opponents to 45.2% shooting.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Phoenix won the last matchup 70-58 on Dec. 3. Emmanuel Ansong scored 23 points to help lead the Phoenix to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spear is averaging 13.5 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Colonials. Michael Green III is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Robert Morris.

Ansong is averaging 12.1 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Phoenix. Donovan Ivory is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Green Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 3-7, averaging 69.7 points, 29.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Phoenix: 2-8, averaging 62.5 points, 27.5 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

