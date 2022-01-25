Trending:
Spears and the Duquesne Dukes take on conference foe Saint Joseph’s (PA)

The Associated Press
January 25, 2022 1:42 am
Duquesne Dukes (6-10, 1-3 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (8-10, 2-5 A-10)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jordan Hall and the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks host Amir “Primo” Spears and the Duquesne Dukes.

The Hawks are 6-4 on their home court. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is sixth in the A-10 with 13.7 assists per game led by Hall averaging 6.6.

The Dukes are 1-3 against A-10 opponents. Duquesne is sixth in the A-10 with 32.5 rebounds per game led by Tre Williams averaging 6.7.

The Hawks and Dukes match up Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Funk is shooting 43.0% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 14.8 points and 7.2 rebounds. Hall is shooting 40.6% and averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Saint Joseph’s (PA).

Leon Ayers III averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 27.1% from beyond the arc. Spears is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games for Duquesne.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 70.0 points, 35.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Dukes: 4-6, averaging 69.3 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

