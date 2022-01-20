Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Spencer carries Nicholls St. past Northwestern St. 69-58

The Associated Press
January 20, 2022 11:04 pm
< a min read
      

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Pierce Spencer had 20 points as Nicholls State topped Northwestern State 69-58 on Thursday night.

Devante Carter had 13 points for Nicholls State (11-8, 3-2 Southland Conference), which earned its sixth straight home victory. Manny Littles had 10 points. Ryghe Lyons added 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Carvell Teasett had 17 points for the Demons (4-15, 1-4). Larry Owens added 11 points.

___

        Insight by Exterro: Capt. John Henry, operations officer of the USCG Cyber Command, discusses how the Command prepares for and responds to cyber incidents. Justin Tolman, forensic subject matter expert at Exterro, will provide an industry perspective.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|17 San Diego, CA: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
1|19 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
1|19 Joint Fires Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

President leaves East Room after news conference