Spencer, Loyola (MD) Greyhounds to host Beckton and the American Eagles

The Associated Press
January 21, 2022 1:42 am
American Eagles (5-11, 1-3 Patriot) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (11-7, 5-2 Patriot)

Baltimore; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stacy Beckton Jr. and the American Eagles take on Cam Spencer and the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds in Patriot action Saturday.

The Greyhounds have gone 7-1 at home. Loyola (MD) is third in the Patriot with 16.0 assists per game led by Kenny Jones averaging 5.1.

The Eagles have gone 1-3 against Patriot opponents. American is 4-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.6 turnovers per game.

The Greyhounds and Eagles meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Golden Dike is averaging 4.7 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Greyhounds. Spencer is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Loyola (MD).

Colin Smalls is averaging 10 points for the Eagles. Beckton is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games for American.

LAST 10 GAMES: Greyhounds: 7-3, averaging 68.2 points, 30.2 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 63.4 points, 27.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

