SPHL Glance

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 23 19 3 1 0 41 87 50 Knoxville 23 18 3 0 2 38 90 49 Quad City 24 16 3 2 3 37 86 56 Fayetteville 23 15 7 1 0 31 72 55 Roanoke 21 11 5 2 3 28 63 50 Pensacola 24 12 8 3 1 28 72 67 Peoria 19 11 4 1 3 26 62 46 Evansville 22 12 10 0 0 24 58 56 Birmingham 24 3 17 4 0 10 49 94 Vermilion County 20 3 15 2 0 8 35 90 Macon 23 3 19 0 1 7 37 98

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Knoxville 3, Pensacola 0

Quad City 4, Vermilion County 0

Evansville 7, Peoria 3

Sunday’s Games

Evansville at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

