On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

SPHL Glance

The Associated Press
January 5, 2022 10:09 am
< a min read
      

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 23 19 3 1 0 41 87 50
Knoxville 23 18 3 0 2 38 90 49
Quad City 24 16 3 2 3 37 86 56
Fayetteville 23 15 7 1 0 31 72 55
Peoria 20 12 4 1 3 28 68 48
Roanoke 21 11 5 2 3 28 63 50
Pensacola 24 12 8 3 1 28 72 67
Evansville 23 12 11 0 0 24 60 62
Birmingham 24 3 17 4 0 10 49 94
Vermilion County 20 3 15 2 0 8 35 90
Macon 23 3 19 0 1 7 37 98

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Huntsville at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Macon at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.

Peoria at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Huntsville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Macon at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Peoria at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Vermilion County at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Pensacola at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Huntsville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|3 2022 AIAA SciTech Forum
1|4 HCaTS Delegation of Procurement...
1|4 Federal Government Contracting Trends...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

White House reintroduces press restrictions as omicron surges