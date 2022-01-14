Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

SPHL Glance

The Associated Press
January 14, 2022 10:09 am
< a min read
      

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 28 22 4 1 1 48 104 60
Knoxville 25 20 3 0 2 42 96 51
Quad City 26 16 4 2 4 38 90 65
Fayetteville 25 17 7 1 0 35 82 59
Pensacola 27 14 9 3 1 32 87 79
Peoria 22 13 5 1 3 30 74 52
Roanoke 23 12 6 2 3 30 67 56
Evansville 25 13 12 0 0 26 65 68
Birmingham 27 4 19 4 0 12 60 112
Macon 26 4 21 0 1 9 47 109
Vermilion County 22 3 17 2 0 8 37 98

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Macon 6, Birmingham 1

Friday’s Games

Pensacola 3, Huntsville 2

Roanoke at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.

Knoxville at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Quad City at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Vermilion County at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Knoxville at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Vermilion County at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Sunday’s Games

Fayetteville at Roanoke, 3:05 p.m.

Quad City at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.

Evansville at Knoxville, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Huntsville at Birmingham, 2 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|13 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
1|13 Ivanti Elevate 2022
1|14 Microsoft Power Platform Virtual...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Secretary Blinken meets with Jordanian Foreign Minister Safadi