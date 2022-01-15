On Air: Federal News Network program
SPHL Glance

The Associated Press
January 15, 2022
All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 28 22 4 1 1 48 104 60
Knoxville 26 21 3 0 2 44 102 56
Quad City 27 17 4 2 4 40 95 67
Fayetteville 26 17 8 1 0 35 83 63
Peoria 23 14 5 1 3 32 82 54
Roanoke 24 13 6 2 3 32 71 57
Pensacola 27 14 9 3 1 32 87 79
Evansville 26 13 13 0 0 26 67 73
Birmingham 27 4 19 4 0 12 60 112
Macon 27 4 21 1 1 10 52 115
Vermilion County 23 3 18 2 0 8 39 106

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Roanoke 4, Fayetteville 1

Knoxville 6, Macon 5

Quad City 5, Evansville 2

Pensacola 3, Huntsville 2

Peoria 8, Vermilion County 2

Saturday’s Games

Knoxville at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Vermilion County at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Fayetteville at Roanoke, 3:05 p.m.

Quad City at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.

Evansville at Knoxville, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Huntsville at Birmingham, 2 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

