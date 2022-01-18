SPHL Glance

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 30 23 5 1 1 50 105 62 Knoxville 28 22 3 1 2 47 108 61 Quad City 28 17 5 2 4 40 99 74 Peoria 25 16 5 1 3 36 92 59 Fayetteville 27 17 9 1 0 35 85 66 Roanoke 25 14 6 2 3 34 74 59 Pensacola 28 14 10 3 1 32 87 83 Evansville 28 13 15 0 0 26 68 77 Birmingham 29 6 19 4 0 16 66 112 Macon 28 5 21 1 1 12 56 118 Vermilion County 24 3 19 2 0 8 40 109

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

Birmingham 2, Huntsville 0

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Macon at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Roanoke at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Vermilion County at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

