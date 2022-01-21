SPHL Glance

All Times EST
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Huntsville
|30
|23
|5
|1
|1
|50
|105
|62
|Knoxville
|28
|22
|3
|1
|2
|47
|108
|61
|Quad City
|28
|17
|5
|2
|4
|40
|99
|74
|Peoria
|25
|16
|5
|1
|3
|36
|92
|59
|Fayetteville
|27
|17
|9
|1
|0
|35
|85
|66
|Roanoke
|25
|14
|6
|2
|3
|34
|74
|59
|Pensacola
|28
|14
|10
|3
|1
|32
|87
|83
|Evansville
|28
|13
|15
|0
|0
|26
|68
|77
|Birmingham
|29
|6
|19
|4
|0
|16
|66
|112
|Macon
|28
|5
|21
|1
|1
|12
|56
|118
|Vermilion County
|24
|3
|19
|2
|0
|8
|40
|109
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Fayetteville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Macon at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Roanoke at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Vermilion County at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Vermilion County at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Fayetteville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Quad City at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Roanoke at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Macon at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments