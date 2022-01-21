On Air: Cyber Chat
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

SPHL Glance

The Associated Press
January 21, 2022 10:09 am
< a min read
      

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 30 23 5 1 1 50 105 62
Knoxville 28 22 3 1 2 47 108 61
Quad City 28 17 5 2 4 40 99 74
Peoria 25 16 5 1 3 36 92 59
Fayetteville 27 17 9 1 0 35 85 66
Roanoke 25 14 6 2 3 34 74 59
Pensacola 28 14 10 3 1 32 87 83
Evansville 28 13 15 0 0 26 68 77
Birmingham 29 6 19 4 0 16 66 112
Macon 28 5 21 1 1 12 56 118
Vermilion County 24 3 19 2 0 8 40 109

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

        Insight by Exterro: Capt. John Henry, operations officer of the USCG Cyber Command, discusses how the Command prepares for and responds to cyber incidents. Justin Tolman, forensic subject matter expert at Exterro, will provide an industry perspective.

Macon at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Roanoke at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Vermilion County at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Vermilion County at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Fayetteville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Roanoke at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Macon at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|17 San Diego, CA: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
1|19 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
1|19 Joint Fires Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

President leaves East Room after news conference