SPHL Glance

All Times EST
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Huntsville
|32
|24
|6
|1
|1
|52
|111
|69
|Knoxville
|30
|24
|3
|1
|2
|51
|118
|65
|Quad City
|30
|17
|6
|3
|4
|41
|102
|82
|Peoria
|26
|17
|5
|1
|3
|38
|95
|61
|Fayetteville
|29
|18
|10
|1
|0
|37
|91
|72
|Roanoke
|27
|15
|7
|2
|3
|36
|81
|65
|Pensacola
|29
|15
|10
|3
|1
|34
|100
|87
|Evansville
|30
|15
|15
|0
|0
|30
|76
|80
|Birmingham
|31
|7
|20
|4
|0
|18
|70
|116
|Macon
|30
|5
|23
|1
|1
|12
|61
|134
|Vermilion County
|26
|3
|20
|3
|0
|9
|43
|117
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
Macon at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Pensacola at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.
Huntsville at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Knoxville at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.
Roanoke at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
