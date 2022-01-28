SPHL Glance

All Times EST
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Huntsville
|32
|24
|6
|1
|1
|52
|111
|69
|Knoxville
|30
|24
|3
|1
|2
|51
|118
|65
|Quad City
|30
|17
|6
|3
|4
|41
|102
|82
|Peoria
|27
|18
|5
|1
|3
|40
|100
|63
|Roanoke
|28
|16
|7
|2
|3
|38
|91
|66
|Fayetteville
|29
|18
|10
|1
|0
|37
|91
|72
|Pensacola
|29
|15
|10
|3
|1
|34
|100
|87
|Evansville
|31
|15
|16
|0
|0
|30
|78
|85
|Birmingham
|31
|7
|20
|4
|0
|18
|70
|116
|Macon
|31
|5
|24
|1
|1
|12
|62
|144
|Vermilion County
|26
|3
|20
|3
|0
|9
|43
|117
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
Roanoke 10, Macon 1
Friday’s Games
Pensacola at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.
Huntsville at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Knoxville at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.
Roanoke at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Pensacola at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Birmingham at Macon, 6:30 p.m.
Peoria at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.
Roanoke at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Knoxville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Pensacola at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.
Knoxville at Quad City, 3:10 p.m.
Peoria at Vermilion County, 5 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments