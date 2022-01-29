SPHL Glance

All Times EST
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Knoxville
|31
|25
|3
|1
|2
|53
|122
|65
|Huntsville
|33
|24
|7
|1
|1
|52
|112
|72
|Peoria
|28
|19
|5
|1
|3
|42
|104
|65
|Quad City
|31
|17
|7
|3
|4
|41
|104
|86
|Fayetteville
|30
|19
|10
|1
|0
|39
|94
|72
|Roanoke
|29
|16
|8
|2
|3
|38
|94
|70
|Pensacola
|29
|15
|10
|3
|1
|34
|100
|87
|Evansville
|32
|16
|16
|0
|0
|32
|81
|86
|Birmingham
|32
|8
|20
|4
|0
|20
|74
|119
|Macon
|32
|5
|25
|1
|1
|12
|62
|147
|Vermilion County
|27
|3
|21
|3
|0
|9
|43
|121
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Fayetteville 3, Macon 0
Birmingham 4, Roanoke 3
Evansville 3, Huntsville 1
Knoxville 4, Vermilion County 0
Peoria 4, Quad City 2
Pensacola at Fayetteville, ppd
Saturday’s Games
Pensacola at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Birmingham at Macon, 6:30 p.m.
Peoria at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.
Roanoke at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Knoxville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Pensacola at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.
Knoxville at Quad City, 3:10 p.m.
Peoria at Vermilion County, 5 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
