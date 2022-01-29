On Air: Safe Money Radio
SPHL Glance

The Associated Press
January 29, 2022 10:09 am
All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Knoxville 31 25 3 1 2 53 122 65
Huntsville 33 24 7 1 1 52 112 72
Peoria 28 19 5 1 3 42 104 65
Quad City 31 17 7 3 4 41 104 86
Fayetteville 30 19 10 1 0 39 94 72
Roanoke 29 16 8 2 3 38 94 70
Pensacola 29 15 10 3 1 34 100 87
Evansville 32 16 16 0 0 32 81 86
Birmingham 32 8 20 4 0 20 74 119
Macon 32 5 25 1 1 12 62 147
Vermilion County 27 3 21 3 0 9 43 121

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville 3, Macon 0

Birmingham 4, Roanoke 3

Evansville 3, Huntsville 1

Knoxville 4, Vermilion County 0

Peoria 4, Quad City 2

Pensacola at Fayetteville, ppd

Saturday’s Games

Pensacola at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Birmingham at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Peoria at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

Roanoke at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Knoxville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Pensacola at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.

Knoxville at Quad City, 3:10 p.m.

Peoria at Vermilion County, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

