SPHL Glance

January 30, 2022
All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Knoxville 33 26 4 1 2 55 128 72
Huntsville 34 25 7 1 1 54 117 75
Peoria 29 20 5 1 3 44 108 65
Fayetteville 32 21 10 1 0 43 103 79
Quad City 33 18 8 3 4 43 111 92
Roanoke 30 16 9 2 3 38 97 75
Pensacola 31 15 11 4 1 35 107 96
Evansville 32 16 16 0 0 32 81 86
Birmingham 33 8 21 4 0 20 76 123
Macon 33 6 25 1 1 14 66 149
Vermilion County 28 3 22 3 0 9 43 125

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville 3, Pensacola 2

Macon 4, Birmingham 2

Huntsville 5, Roanoke 3

Peoria 4, Vermilion County 0

Quad City 5, Knoxville 2

Sunday’s Games

Fayetteville 6, Pensacola 5

Knoxville 4, Quad City 2

Peoria at Vermilion County, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

