SPHL Glance

All Times EST
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Knoxville
|33
|26
|4
|1
|2
|55
|128
|72
|Huntsville
|34
|25
|7
|1
|1
|54
|117
|75
|Peoria
|29
|20
|5
|1
|3
|44
|108
|65
|Fayetteville
|32
|21
|10
|1
|0
|43
|103
|79
|Quad City
|33
|18
|8
|3
|4
|43
|111
|92
|Roanoke
|30
|16
|9
|2
|3
|38
|97
|75
|Pensacola
|31
|15
|11
|4
|1
|35
|107
|96
|Evansville
|32
|16
|16
|0
|0
|32
|81
|86
|Birmingham
|33
|8
|21
|4
|0
|20
|76
|123
|Macon
|33
|6
|25
|1
|1
|14
|66
|149
|Vermilion County
|28
|3
|22
|3
|0
|9
|43
|125
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Fayetteville 3, Pensacola 2
Macon 4, Birmingham 2
Huntsville 5, Roanoke 3
Peoria 4, Vermilion County 0
Quad City 5, Knoxville 2
Sunday’s Games
Fayetteville 6, Pensacola 5
Knoxville 4, Quad City 2
Peoria at Vermilion County, 5 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
