The Associated Press
January 3, 2022 5:50 pm
College Basketball
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at AKRON 1 Ohio
Auburn 10½ at SOUTH CAROLINA
Illinois 6 at MINNESOTA
Texas A&M 6 at GEORGIA
Michigan 4 at RUTGERS
Kent St. at BALL STATE
Toledo 12 at CENT. MICHIGAN
E. Michgian at W. MICHIGAN
at LSU 1 Kentucky
at BAYLOR 13 Oklahoma
Texas 6 at KANSAS STATE
at VIRGINIA TECH 10 NC State
at WAKE FOREST Florida St.
Seton Hall at BUTLER
at ARKANSAS 7 Vanderbilt
Kanss at OKLAHOMA STATE
Providence 2 at MARQUETTE
at COLORADO ST. 20 Air Force
at DUKE 18 Georgia Tech
at CLEMSON 4 Virginia
at MEMPHIS 13½ Tulsa
at CAL ST.-FULLERTON 8 Long Beach St.
NBA
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at CLEVELAND OFF (OFF) Memphis
at TORONTO OFF (OFF) San Antonio
at NEW YORK OFF (OFF) Indiana
at NEW ORLEANS OFF (OFF) Phoenix
at LA LAKERS (OFF) Sacramento
College Football
Tuesday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Texas Bowl
Houston
Kansas State +2½ (47½) LSU
Monday
CFP National Championship
Indianapolis
Georgia 3 (52½) Alabama
NFL
Saturday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Kansas City 10 10 (44) at DENVER
Dallas (42½) at PHILADELPHIA
Sunday
at TAMPA BAY 16 8 (42½) Carolina
New Orleans (40½) at ATLANTA
at BUFFALO 17 16½ (44) NY Jets
New England (40) at MIAMI
LA Chargers 3 3 (48½) at LAS VEGAS
NHL
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
Tampa Bay -200 at COLUMBUS +164
at BOSTON -275 New Jersey +220
at FLORIDA -142 Calgary +118
at DETROIT OFF San Jose OFF
Colorado -184 at CHICAGO +152
Winnipeg -194 at ARIZONA +160
at LAS VEGAS -162 Nashville +134
at ANAHEIM -125 Philadelphia +104

