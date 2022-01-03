|College Basketball
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at AKRON
|1
|Ohio
|Auburn
|10½
|at
|SOUTH
|CAROLINA
|Illinois
|6
|at
|MINNESOTA
|Texas A&M
|6
|at
|GEORGIA
|Michigan
|4
|at
|RUTGERS
|Kent St.
|1½
|at
|BALL
|STATE
|Toledo
|12
|at
|CENT.
|MICHIGAN
|E. Michgian
|2½
|at
|W.
|MICHIGAN
|at LSU
|1
|Kentucky
|at BAYLOR
|13
|Oklahoma
|Texas
|6
|at
|KANSAS
|STATE
|at VIRGINIA TECH
|10
|NC
|State
|at WAKE FOREST
|1½
|Florida
|St.
|Seton Hall
|3½
|at
|BUTLER
|at ARKANSAS
|7
|Vanderbilt
|Kanss
|6½
|at
|OKLAHOMA
|STATE
|Providence
|2
|at
|MARQUETTE
|at COLORADO ST.
|20
|Air
|Force
|at DUKE
|18
|Georgia
|Tech
|at CLEMSON
|4
|Virginia
|at MEMPHIS
|13½
|Tulsa
|at CAL ST.-FULLERTON
|8
|Long
|Beach
|St.
|NBA
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at CLEVELAND
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Memphis
|at TORONTO
|OFF
|(OFF)
|San
|Antonio
|at NEW YORK
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Indiana
|at NEW ORLEANS
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Phoenix
|at LA LAKERS
|8½
|(OFF)
|Sacramento
|College Football
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Texas Bowl
|Houston
|Kansas State
|+2½
|6½
|(47½)
|LSU
|Monday
|CFP National Championship
|Indianapolis
|Georgia
|2½
|3
|(52½)
|Alabama
|NFL
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Kansas City
|10
|10
|(44)
|at
|DENVER
|Dallas
|3½
|6½
|(42½)
|at
|PHILADELPHIA
|Sunday
|at TAMPA BAY
|16
|8
|(42½)
|Carolina
|New Orleans
|3½
|4½
|(40½)
|at
|ATLANTA
|at BUFFALO
|17
|16½
|(44)
|NY
|Jets
|New England
|2½
|6½
|(40)
|at
|MIAMI
|LA Chargers
|3
|3
|(48½)
|at
|LAS
|VEGAS
|NHL
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|Tampa Bay
|-200
|at
|COLUMBUS
|+164
|at BOSTON
|-275
|New
|Jersey
|+220
|at FLORIDA
|-142
|Calgary
|+118
|at DETROIT
|OFF
|San
|Jose
|OFF
|Colorado
|-184
|at
|CHICAGO
|+152
|Winnipeg
|-194
|at
|ARIZONA
|+160
|at LAS VEGAS
|-162
|Nashville
|+134
|at ANAHEIM
|-125
|Philadelphia
|+104
