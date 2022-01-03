College Basketball Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at AKRON 1 Ohio Auburn 10½ at SOUTH CAROLINA Illinois 6 at MINNESOTA Texas A&M 6 at GEORGIA Michigan 4 at RUTGERS Kent St. 1½ at BALL STATE Toledo 12 at CENT. MICHIGAN E. Michgian 2½ at W. MICHIGAN at LSU 1 Kentucky at BAYLOR 13 Oklahoma Texas 6 at KANSAS STATE at VIRGINIA TECH 10 NC State at WAKE FOREST 1½ Florida St. Seton Hall 3½ at BUTLER at ARKANSAS 7 Vanderbilt Kanss 6½ at OKLAHOMA STATE Providence 2 at MARQUETTE at COLORADO ST. 20 Air Force at DUKE 18 Georgia Tech at CLEMSON 4 Virginia at MEMPHIS 13½ Tulsa at CAL ST.-FULLERTON 8 Long Beach St. NBA Tuesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at CLEVELAND OFF (OFF) Memphis at TORONTO OFF (OFF) San Antonio at NEW YORK OFF (OFF) Indiana at NEW ORLEANS OFF (OFF) Phoenix at LA LAKERS 8½ (OFF) Sacramento College Football Tuesday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Texas Bowl Houston Kansas State +2½ 6½ (47½) LSU Monday CFP National Championship Indianapolis Georgia 2½ 3 (52½) Alabama NFL Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Kansas City 10 10 (44) at DENVER Dallas 3½ 6½ (42½) at PHILADELPHIA Sunday at TAMPA BAY 16 8 (42½) Carolina New Orleans 3½ 4½ (40½) at ATLANTA at BUFFALO 17 16½ (44) NY Jets New England 2½ 6½ (40) at MIAMI LA Chargers 3 3 (48½) at LAS VEGAS NHL Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line Tampa Bay -200 at COLUMBUS +164 at BOSTON -275 New Jersey +220 at FLORIDA -142 Calgary +118 at DETROIT OFF San Jose OFF Colorado -184 at CHICAGO +152 Winnipeg -194 at ARIZONA +160 at LAS VEGAS -162 Nashville +134 at ANAHEIM -125 Philadelphia +104

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.