|College Basketball
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at WRIGHT STATE
|7
|UIC
|at INDIANA
|1
|Ohio
|State
|at TENNESSEE STATE
|6
|UT
|Martin
|at ILLINOIS
|11½
|Maryland
|at GEORGIA STATE
|8½
|UT
|Arlington
|at TROY
|1
|Coastal
|Carolina
|at UL MONROE
|9
|Little
|Rock
|at LOUISIANA
|4½
|Arkansas
|State
|at RICE
|3½
|Middle
|Tennessee
|at NORTH TEXAS
|1
|UAB
|at OMAHA
|3
|North
|Dakota
|NBA
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at NEW YORK
|1
|(210½)
|Boston
|at MEMPHIS
|13
|(220½)
|Detroit
|Golden State
|6½
|(220½)
|at
|NEW
|ORLEANS
|at PHOENIX
|12
|(220)
|LA
|Clippers
|College Football
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|CFP National Championship
|Indianapolis
|Georgia
|2½
|3
|(52½)
|Alabama
|NFL
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Kansas City
|10
|10½
|(44½)
|at
|DENVER
|Dallas
|3½
|7
|(43)
|at
|PHILADELPHIA
|Sunday
|at MINNESOTA
|5½
|3½
|(44½)
|Chicago
|Washington
|4
|7
|(38)
|at
|NY
|GIANTS
|Green Bay
|11
|3½
|(44½)
|at
|DETROIT
|Tennessee
|10
|10
|(43)
|at
|HOUSTON
|at BALTIMORE
|6
|5½
|(41½)
|Pittsburgh
|Indianapolis
|9½
|15½
|(44)
|at
|JACKSONVILLE
|at CLEVELAND
|1
|6
|(38)
|Cincinnati
|at ARIZONA
|5
|6½
|(48)
|Seattle
|New Orleans
|3½
|4½
|(40½)
|at
|ATLANTA
|at BUFFALO
|17
|16½
|(41½)
|NY
|Jets
|at LA RAMS
|6
|4
|(44½)
|San
|Francisco
|New England
|2½
|6½
|(40)
|at
|MIAMI
|at TAMPA BAY
|16
|8
|(41½)
|Carolina
|LA Chargers
|3
|3
|(49½)
|at
|LAS
|VEGAS
|NHL
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at BUFFALO
|OFF
|San
|Jose
|OFF
|at TAMPA BAY
|OFF
|Calgary
|OFF
|at NEW JERSEY
|OFF
|Columbus
|OFF
|at BOSTON
|-170
|Minnesota
|+140
|at PHILADELPHIA
|OFF
|Pittsburgh
|OFF
|at DALLAS
|OFF
|Florida
|OFF
|at ARIZONA
|OFF
|Chicago
|OFF
|at COLORADO
|OFF
|Winnipeg
|OFF
|at LAS VEGAS
|OFF
|N.Y
|Rangers
|OFF
|at ANAHEIM
|OFF
|Detroit
|OFF
|at LOS ANGELES
|OFF
|Nashville
|OFF
