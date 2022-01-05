On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press
January 5, 2022 5:39 pm
< a min read
      
College Basketball
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at WRIGHT STATE 7 UIC
at INDIANA 1 Ohio State
at TENNESSEE STATE 6 UT Martin
at ILLINOIS 11½ Maryland
at GEORGIA STATE UT Arlington
at TROY 1 Coastal Carolina
at UL MONROE 9 Little Rock
at LOUISIANA Arkansas State
at RICE Middle Tennessee
at NORTH TEXAS 1 UAB
at OMAHA 3 North Dakota
NBA
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at NEW YORK 1 (210½) Boston
at MEMPHIS 13 (220½) Detroit
Golden State (220½) at NEW ORLEANS
at PHOENIX 12 (220) LA Clippers
College Football
Monday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
CFP National Championship
Indianapolis
Georgia 3 (52½) Alabama
NFL
Saturday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Kansas City 10 10½ (44½) at DENVER
Dallas 7 (43) at PHILADELPHIA
Sunday
at MINNESOTA (44½) Chicago
Washington 4 7 (38) at NY GIANTS
Green Bay 11 (44½) at DETROIT
Tennessee 10 10 (43) at HOUSTON
at BALTIMORE 6 (41½) Pittsburgh
Indianapolis 15½ (44) at JACKSONVILLE
at CLEVELAND 1 6 (38) Cincinnati
at ARIZONA 5 (48) Seattle
New Orleans (40½) at ATLANTA
at BUFFALO 17 16½ (41½) NY Jets
at LA RAMS 6 4 (44½) San Francisco
New England (40) at MIAMI
at TAMPA BAY 16 8 (41½) Carolina
LA Chargers 3 3 (49½) at LAS VEGAS
NHL
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at BUFFALO OFF San Jose OFF
at TAMPA BAY OFF Calgary OFF
at NEW JERSEY OFF Columbus OFF
at BOSTON -170 Minnesota +140
at PHILADELPHIA OFF Pittsburgh OFF
at DALLAS OFF Florida OFF
at ARIZONA OFF Chicago OFF
at COLORADO OFF Winnipeg OFF
at LAS VEGAS OFF N.Y Rangers OFF
at ANAHEIM OFF Detroit OFF
at LOS ANGELES OFF Nashville OFF

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

