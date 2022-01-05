College Basketball Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at WRIGHT STATE 7 UIC at INDIANA 1 Ohio State at TENNESSEE STATE 6 UT Martin at ILLINOIS 11½ Maryland at GEORGIA STATE 8½ UT Arlington at TROY 1 Coastal Carolina at UL MONROE 9 Little Rock at LOUISIANA 4½ Arkansas State at RICE 3½ Middle Tennessee at NORTH TEXAS 1 UAB at OMAHA 3 North Dakota NBA Thursday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at NEW YORK 1 (210½) Boston at MEMPHIS 13 (220½) Detroit Golden State 6½ (220½) at NEW ORLEANS at PHOENIX 12 (220) LA Clippers College Football Monday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG CFP National Championship Indianapolis Georgia 2½ 3 (52½) Alabama NFL Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Kansas City 10 10½ (44½) at DENVER Dallas 3½ 7 (43) at PHILADELPHIA Sunday at MINNESOTA 5½ 3½ (44½) Chicago Washington 4 7 (38) at NY GIANTS Green Bay 11 3½ (44½) at DETROIT Tennessee 10 10 (43) at HOUSTON at BALTIMORE 6 5½ (41½) Pittsburgh Indianapolis 9½ 15½ (44) at JACKSONVILLE at CLEVELAND 1 6 (38) Cincinnati at ARIZONA 5 6½ (48) Seattle New Orleans 3½ 4½ (40½) at ATLANTA at BUFFALO 17 16½ (41½) NY Jets at LA RAMS 6 4 (44½) San Francisco New England 2½ 6½ (40) at MIAMI at TAMPA BAY 16 8 (41½) Carolina LA Chargers 3 3 (49½) at LAS VEGAS NHL Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at BUFFALO OFF San Jose OFF at TAMPA BAY OFF Calgary OFF at NEW JERSEY OFF Columbus OFF at BOSTON -170 Minnesota +140 at PHILADELPHIA OFF Pittsburgh OFF at DALLAS OFF Florida OFF at ARIZONA OFF Chicago OFF at COLORADO OFF Winnipeg OFF at LAS VEGAS OFF N.Y Rangers OFF at ANAHEIM OFF Detroit OFF at LOS ANGELES OFF Nashville OFF

