|College Basketball
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Marquette
|2
|at
|GEORGETOWN
|at OHIO
|7½
|Kent
|State
|at FAIRFIELD
|4
|Marist
|at YOUNGSTOWN STATE
|6½
|Purdue
|Fort
|Wayne
|at DETROIT MERCY
|5
|Milwaukee
|at HARVARD
|2½
|Brown
|at OAKLAND
|15½
|Green
|Bay
|at PENNSYLVANIA
|3½
|Cornell
|Cleveland State
|7
|at
|ROBERT
|MORRIS
|Xavier
|5½
|at
|BUTLER
|NBA
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at PHILADELPHIA
|5½
|(219)
|San
|Antonio
|at TORONTO
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Utah
|at BROOKLYN
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Milwaukee
|at CHICAGO
|7
|(219½)
|Washington
|at HOUSTON
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Dallas
|Minnesota
|5
|(214½)
|at
|OKLAHOMA
|CITY
|at DENVER
|7
|(222)
|Sacramento
|Cleveland
|4
|(215½)
|at
|PORTLAND
|at LA LAKERS
|2
|(225)
|Atlanta
|College Football
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|CFP National Championship
|Indianapolis
|Georgia
|2½
|2½
|(52½)
|Alabama
|NFL
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Kansas City
|10
|11½
|(45½)
|at
|DENVER
|Dallas
|3½
|4½
|(43½)
|at
|PHILADELPHIA
|Sunday
|at MINNESOTA
|5½
|5½
|(44½)
|Chicago
|Washington
|4
|7
|(38)
|at
|NY
|GIANTS
|Green Bay
|11
|3½
|(44½)
|at
|DETROIT
|Tennessee
|10
|10
|(43)
|at
|HOUSTON
|at BALTIMORE
|6
|6
|(41½)
|Pittsburgh
|Indianapolis
|9½
|15½
|(44)
|at
|JACKSONVILLE
|at CLEVELAND
|1
|6
|(38)
|Cincinnati
|at ARIZONA
|5
|6½
|(48)
|Seattle
|New Orleans
|3½
|4
|(40)
|at
|ATLANTA
|at BUFFALO
|17
|16½
|(41½)
|NY
|Jets
|at LA RAMS
|6
|4
|(44½)
|San
|Francisco
|New England
|2½
|6½
|(40)
|at
|MIAMI
|at TAMPA BAY
|16
|8
|(41½)
|Carolina
|LA Chargers
|3
|3
|(49½)
|at
|LAS
|VEGAS
|NHL
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at CAROLINA
|OFF
|Calgary
|OFF
|at ST. LOUIS
|OFF
|Washington
|OFF
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
