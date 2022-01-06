College Basketball Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Marquette 2 at GEORGETOWN at OHIO 7½ Kent State at FAIRFIELD 4 Marist at YOUNGSTOWN STATE 6½ Purdue Fort Wayne at DETROIT MERCY 5 Milwaukee at HARVARD 2½ Brown at OAKLAND 15½ Green Bay at PENNSYLVANIA 3½ Cornell Cleveland State 7 at ROBERT MORRIS Xavier 5½ at BUTLER NBA Friday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at PHILADELPHIA 5½ (219) San Antonio at TORONTO OFF (OFF) Utah at BROOKLYN OFF (OFF) Milwaukee at CHICAGO 7 (219½) Washington at HOUSTON OFF (OFF) Dallas Minnesota 5 (214½) at OKLAHOMA CITY at DENVER 7 (222) Sacramento Cleveland 4 (215½) at PORTLAND at LA LAKERS 2 (225) Atlanta College Football Monday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG CFP National Championship Indianapolis Georgia 2½ 2½ (52½) Alabama NFL Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Kansas City 10 11½ (45½) at DENVER Dallas 3½ 4½ (43½) at PHILADELPHIA Sunday at MINNESOTA 5½ 5½ (44½) Chicago Washington 4 7 (38) at NY GIANTS Green Bay 11 3½ (44½) at DETROIT Tennessee 10 10 (43) at HOUSTON at BALTIMORE 6 6 (41½) Pittsburgh Indianapolis 9½ 15½ (44) at JACKSONVILLE at CLEVELAND 1 6 (38) Cincinnati at ARIZONA 5 6½ (48) Seattle New Orleans 3½ 4 (40) at ATLANTA at BUFFALO 17 16½ (41½) NY Jets at LA RAMS 6 4 (44½) San Francisco New England 2½ 6½ (40) at MIAMI at TAMPA BAY 16 8 (41½) Carolina LA Chargers 3 3 (49½) at LAS VEGAS NHL Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at CAROLINA OFF Calgary OFF at ST. LOUIS OFF Washington OFF

