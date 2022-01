College Basketball Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Villanova 2 at XAVIER Chattanooga 12½ at WESTERN CAROLINA at WOFFORD 10 Samford at MICHIGAN STATE 13 Minnesota at FURMAN 9 East Tennessee State Duke 4½ at WAKE FOREST LSU 1½ at FLORIDA at NOTRE DAME 1½ Clemson at MOREHEAD STATE 14 UT Martin at CINCINNATI 10½ East Carolina at UNC WILMINGTON 2 Elon at FORDHAM 1 Duquesne at RHODE ISLAND 8½ Saint Joseph’s (PA) at MISSISSIPPI STATE 15½ Georgia at TULSA 3 Temple at UCF 1 Memphis at MISSOURI STATE 8 Southern Illinois at DRAKE 11 Illinois State at SMU 15 South Florida at COLORADO STATE 4 Utah State at WICHITA STATE 8½ Tulane at BRADLEY 10 Evansville at UCONN 11½ Saint John’s (NY) at LOUISVILLE 7 NC State at BOSTON COLLEGE 1 Georgia Tech at ARKANSAS 14 Missouri at NORTHWESTERN 3½ Maryland at KANSAS STATE 3 TCU at VIRGINIA 1½ Virginia Tech at CAL BAPTIST 9 Dixie State Cal 1½ at WASHINGTON at SEATTLE U 1½ Utah Valley Santa Clara 7 at PACIFIC (CA) Boise State 1½ at NEVADA NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at WASHINGTON 9 (218) Orlando at PHILADELPHIA 5 (226½) Charlotte at INDIANA OFF (OFF) Boston Dallas 2½ (204½) at NEW YORK Miami 1 (221) at ATLANTA at SAN ANTONIO 6 (233) Houston at UTAH 6 (222) Cleveland at SACRAMENTO OFF (OFF) LA Lakers at CHICAGO OFF (OFF) Brooklyn FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG NFL Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at CINCINNATI 6 5½ (49) Las Vegas at BUFFALO 4½ 4 (43½) New England Sunday at TAMPA BAY 8½ 8½ (49) Philadelphia at DALLAS 3 3 (50½) San Francisco at KANSAS CITY 12½ 12½ (46) Pittsburgh Monday at LA RAMS 4 4 (49½) Arizona NHL Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at BOSTON -330 Montreal +260 at DALLAS -194 Seattle +160 Toronto -330 at ARIZONA +260

