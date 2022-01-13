College Basketball Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Buffalo 6½ at BALL STATE at PURDUE 20 Nebraska at MARIST 11½ Siena Manhattan 11½ at IONA at SAINT BONAVENTURE 1½ VCU at KENT STATE 1 Akron at ILLINOIS 8½ Michigan at RICHMOND 1 Davidson at UNLV 1 Fresno State NBA Friday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at PHILADELPHIA OFF (OFF) Boston at INDIANA OFF (OFF) Phoenix at DETROIT OFF (OFF) Toronto at CHARLOTTE 5½ (216½) Orlando at CHICAGO OFF (OFF) Golden State at MIAMI OFF (OFF) Atlanta at SAN ANTONIO OFF (OFF) Cleveland at MEMPHIS OFF (OFF) Dallas at SACRAMENTO OFF (OFF) Houston FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG NFL Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at CINCINNATI 6 4½ (49) Las Vegas at BUFFALO 4½ 4 (44) New England Sunday at TAMPA BAY 8½ 8½ (46) Philadelphia at DALLAS 3 3 (51) San Francisco at KANSAS CITY 12½ 12½ (46½) Pittsburgh Monday at LA RAMS 4 3½ (49½) Arizona NHL Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at FLORIDA -184 Dallas +152 at MINNESOTA -194 Anaheim +160 at COLORADO -530 Arizona +390

