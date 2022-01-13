On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press
January 13, 2022 6:03 pm
< a min read
      
College Basketball
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
Buffalo at BALL STATE
at PURDUE 20 Nebraska
at MARIST 11½ Siena
Manhattan 11½ at IONA
at SAINT BONAVENTURE VCU
at KENT STATE 1 Akron
at ILLINOIS Michigan
at RICHMOND 1 Davidson
at UNLV 1 Fresno State
NBA
Friday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at PHILADELPHIA OFF (OFF) Boston
at INDIANA OFF (OFF) Phoenix
at DETROIT OFF (OFF) Toronto
at CHARLOTTE (216½) Orlando
at CHICAGO OFF (OFF) Golden State
at MIAMI OFF (OFF) Atlanta
at SAN ANTONIO OFF (OFF) Cleveland
at MEMPHIS OFF (OFF) Dallas
at SACRAMENTO OFF (OFF) Houston
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
NFL
Saturday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at CINCINNATI 6 (49) Las Vegas
at BUFFALO 4 (44) New England
Sunday
at TAMPA BAY (46) Philadelphia
at DALLAS 3 3 (51) San Francisco
at KANSAS CITY 12½ 12½ (46½) Pittsburgh
Monday
at LA RAMS 4 (49½) Arizona
NHL
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at FLORIDA -184 Dallas +152
at MINNESOTA -194 Anaheim +160
at COLORADO -530 Arizona +390

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|11 Microsoft 365 Virtual Training Day:...
1|11 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
1|12 Uniform Guidance Webinar
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA James Webb Space Telescope team monitor mission's progress