|College Basketball
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Buffalo
|6½
|at
|BALL
|STATE
|at PURDUE
|20
|Nebraska
|at MARIST
|11½
|Siena
|Manhattan
|11½
|at
|IONA
|at SAINT BONAVENTURE
|1½
|VCU
|at KENT STATE
|1
|Akron
|at ILLINOIS
|8½
|Michigan
|at RICHMOND
|1
|Davidson
|at UNLV
|1
|Fresno
|State
|NBA
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at PHILADELPHIA
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Boston
|at INDIANA
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Phoenix
|at DETROIT
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Toronto
|at CHARLOTTE
|5½
|(216½)
|Orlando
|at CHICAGO
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Golden
|State
|at MIAMI
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Atlanta
|at SAN ANTONIO
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Cleveland
|at MEMPHIS
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Dallas
|at SACRAMENTO
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Houston
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|NFL
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at CINCINNATI
|6
|4½
|(49)
|Las
|Vegas
|at BUFFALO
|4½
|4
|(44)
|New
|England
|Sunday
|at TAMPA BAY
|8½
|8½
|(46)
|Philadelphia
|at DALLAS
|3
|3
|(51)
|San
|Francisco
|at KANSAS CITY
|12½
|12½
|(46½)
|Pittsburgh
|Monday
|at LA RAMS
|4
|3½
|(49½)
|Arizona
|NHL
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at FLORIDA
|-184
|Dallas
|+152
|at MINNESOTA
|-194
|Anaheim
|+160
|at COLORADO
|-530
|Arizona
|+390
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments