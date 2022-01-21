College Basketball Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at NEW ORLEANS 5 Northwestern State NBA Saturday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at MILWAUKEE OFF (OFF) Sacramento at CLEVELAND OFF (OFF) Oklahoma City at PHOENIX OFF (OFF) Indiana FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG NFL Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at TENNESSEE 3 3½ (47½) Cincinnati at GREEN BAY 4½ 5½ (47½) San Francisco Sunday at TAMPA BAY 3 3 (48½) LA Rams at KANSAS CITY 2½ 1½ (53½) Buffalo NHL Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at BUFFALO OFF Philadelphia OFF at BOSTON OFF Winnipeg OFF at N.Y ISLANDERS OFF Toronto OFF at COLORADO OFF Montreal OFF at NEW JERSEY OFF Carolina OFF at N.Y RANGERS OFF Arizona OFF at WASHINGTON OFF Ottawa OFF at NASHVILLE OFF Detroit OFF at MINNESOTA -196 Chicago +162 at EDMONTON OFF Calgary OFF at SAN JOSE OFF Tampa Bay OFF

