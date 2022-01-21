On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press
January 21, 2022 6:20 pm
< a min read
      
College Basketball
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at NEW ORLEANS 5 Northwestern State
NBA
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at MILWAUKEE OFF (OFF) Sacramento
at CLEVELAND OFF (OFF) Oklahoma City
at PHOENIX OFF (OFF) Indiana
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
NFL
Saturday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at TENNESSEE 3 (47½) Cincinnati
at GREEN BAY (47½) San Francisco
Sunday
at TAMPA BAY 3 3 (48½) LA Rams
at KANSAS CITY (53½) Buffalo
NHL
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at BUFFALO OFF Philadelphia OFF
at BOSTON OFF Winnipeg OFF
at N.Y ISLANDERS OFF Toronto OFF
at COLORADO OFF Montreal OFF
at NEW JERSEY OFF Carolina OFF
at N.Y RANGERS OFF Arizona OFF
at WASHINGTON OFF Ottawa OFF
at NASHVILLE OFF Detroit OFF
at MINNESOTA -196 Chicago +162
at EDMONTON OFF Calgary OFF
at SAN JOSE OFF Tampa Bay OFF

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

