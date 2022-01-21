|College Basketball
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at NEW ORLEANS
|5
|Northwestern
|State
|NBA
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at MILWAUKEE
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Sacramento
|at CLEVELAND
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Oklahoma
|City
|at PHOENIX
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Indiana
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|NFL
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at TENNESSEE
|3
|3½
|(47½)
|Cincinnati
|at GREEN BAY
|4½
|5½
|(47½)
|San
|Francisco
|Sunday
|at TAMPA BAY
|3
|3
|(48½)
|LA
|Rams
|at KANSAS CITY
|2½
|1½
|(53½)
|Buffalo
|NHL
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at BUFFALO
|OFF
|Philadelphia
|OFF
|at BOSTON
|OFF
|Winnipeg
|OFF
|at N.Y ISLANDERS
|OFF
|Toronto
|OFF
|at COLORADO
|OFF
|Montreal
|OFF
|at NEW JERSEY
|OFF
|Carolina
|OFF
|at N.Y RANGERS
|OFF
|Arizona
|OFF
|at WASHINGTON
|OFF
|Ottawa
|OFF
|at NASHVILLE
|OFF
|Detroit
|OFF
|at MINNESOTA
|-196
|Chicago
|+162
|at EDMONTON
|OFF
|Calgary
|OFF
|at SAN JOSE
|OFF
|Tampa
|Bay
|OFF
