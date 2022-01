College Basketball Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at HARVARD 3½ Pennsylvania Wyoming 8½ at AIR FORCE at NORTHERN KENTUCKY 2½ Purdue Fort Wayne at DAYTON 6 Rhode Island at BUFFALO 3 Ohio at TOLEDO 9½ Akron at SIENA 1 Niagara at QUINNIPIAC 1 Marist at NEW MEXICO 9½ San Jose State at COLORADO STATE 11½ UNLV at WRIGHT STATE 2 Cleveland State at FRESNO STATE 1 Boise State NBA Friday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at ORLANDO 2 (OFF) Detroit at CHARLOTTE OFF (OFF) LA Lakers at ATLANTA 2½ (OFF) Boston Portland 2 (OFF) at HOUSTON Denver 5½ (OFF) at NEW ORLEANS at OKLAHOMA CITY 1½ (OFF) Indiana at MEMPHIS 2½ (OFF) Utah at MIAMI 5½ (OFF) LA Clippers Chicago 2 (OFF) at SAN ANTONIO at PHOENIX 9 (OFF) Minnesota at MILWAUKEE 9 (OFF) New York FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at KANSAS CITY 7 7 (54½) Cincinnati at LA RAMS 3½ 3½ (45½) San Francisco NHL Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line Minnesota -114 at N.Y RANGERS -105 at PITTSBURGH -240 Detroit +195 Colorado -230 at CHICAGO +188 Washington -128 at DALLAS +106 Boston -330 at ARIZONA +260

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.