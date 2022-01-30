|College Basketball
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at AUSTIN PEAY
|3
|SIU-Edwardsville
|at SOUTHERN UTAH
|13
|Northern
|Arizona
|Duke
|5½
|at
|NOTRE
|DAME
|at WESTERN ILLINOIS
|5½
|UMKC
|Morehead State
|4½
|at
|TENNESSEE
|TECH
|Iowa
|3½
|at
|PENN
|STATE
|Wofford
|3½
|at
|MERCER
|at WYOMING
|1
|Colorado
|State
|South Dakota State
|17
|at
|NORTH
|DAKOTA
|at OKLAHOMA
|6
|TCU
|at SANTA CLARA
|13½
|Pacific
|(CA)
|at BAYLOR
|14
|West
|Virginia
|at WEBER STATE
|10
|Eastern
|Washington
|at SAN DIEGO STATE
|13½
|New
|Mexico
|Northern Colorado
|3½
|at
|PORTLAND
|STATE
|NBA
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at CLEVELAND
|OFF
|(OFF)
|New
|Orleans
|at PHILADELPHIA
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Memphis
|at INDIANA
|OFF
|(OFF)
|LA
|Clippers
|at NEW YORK
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Sacramento
|at BOSTON
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Miami
|at ATLANTA
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Toronto
|at HOUSTON
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Golden
|State
|at OKLAHOMA CITY
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Portland
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|NHL
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|Florida
|-240
|at
|COLUMBUS
|+195
|at DETROIT
|-118
|Anaheim
|-102
|Edmonton
|-194
|at
|OTTAWA
|+160
|at CHICAGO
|-115
|Vancouver
|-104
|at TORONTO
|-375
|New
|Jersey
|+290
