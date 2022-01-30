Trending:
The Associated Press
January 30, 2022 9:01 pm
College Basketball
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
Colgate at LAFAYETTE
at VERMONT 16½ Albany (NY)
at BOSTON UNIVERSITY 16 Holy Cross
Wofford at MERCER
at AUSTIN PEAY SIU-Edwardsville
Morehead State at TENNESSEE TECH
at WESTERN ILLINOIS UMKC
at UNC WILMINGTON Drexel
Hartford at MAINE
Liberty at KENNESAW STATE
at SOUTHERN UTAH 12½ Northern Arizona
Duke at NOTRE DAME
Iowa at PENN STATE
at MARYLAND-EASTERN SHORE Morgan State
Coppin State 11½ at DELAWARE STATE
Howard 7 at SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
at ALABAMA A&M Bethune-Cookman
South Dakota State 16½ at NORTH DAKOTA
at WYOMING Colorado State
at ALCORN STATE Grambling
at JACKSON STATE PK Southern
at SANTA CLARA 13½ Pacific (CA)
at OKLAHOMA TCU
at BAYLOR 14 West Virginia
Norfolk State 3 at NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL
at WEBER STATE 10½ Eastern Washington
at ALABAMA STATE Florida A&M
at SAN DIEGO STATE 13½ New Mexico
Northern Colorado at PORTLAND STATE
NBA
Monday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at PHILADELPHIA (219) Memphis
at CLEVELAND 10 (OFF) New Orleans
at INDIANA 2 (OFF) LA Clippers
at BOSTON OFF (OFF) Miami
at ATLANTA OFF (OFF) Toronto
at NEW YORK 6 (OFF) Sacramento
Golden State 10½ (230½) at HOUSTON
at OKLAHOMA CITY OFF (OFF) Portland
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
NHL
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
Florida -240 at COLUMBUS +195
at TORONTO -375 New Jersey +290
at CHICAGO -115 Vancouver -104
Edmonton -205 at OTTAWA +168
at DETROIT -118 Anaheim -102

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

