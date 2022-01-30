College Basketball Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Colgate 8½ at LAFAYETTE at VERMONT 16½ Albany (NY) at BOSTON UNIVERSITY 16 Holy Cross Wofford 3½ at MERCER at AUSTIN PEAY 3½ SIU-Edwardsville Morehead State 4½ at TENNESSEE TECH at WESTERN ILLINOIS 5½ UMKC at UNC WILMINGTON 1½ Drexel Hartford 6½ at MAINE Liberty 4½ at KENNESAW STATE at SOUTHERN UTAH 12½ Northern Arizona Duke 5½ at NOTRE DAME Iowa 3½ at PENN STATE at MARYLAND-EASTERN SHORE 2½ Morgan State Coppin State 11½ at DELAWARE STATE Howard 7 at SOUTH CAROLINA STATE at ALABAMA A&M 2½ Bethune-Cookman South Dakota State 16½ at NORTH DAKOTA at WYOMING 1½ Colorado State at ALCORN STATE 5½ Grambling at JACKSON STATE PK Southern at SANTA CLARA 13½ Pacific (CA) at OKLAHOMA 5½ TCU at BAYLOR 14 West Virginia Norfolk State 3 at NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL at WEBER STATE 10½ Eastern Washington at ALABAMA STATE 1½ Florida A&M at SAN DIEGO STATE 13½ New Mexico Northern Colorado 3½ at PORTLAND STATE NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at PHILADELPHIA 3½ (219) Memphis at CLEVELAND 10 (OFF) New Orleans at INDIANA 2 (OFF) LA Clippers at BOSTON OFF (OFF) Miami at ATLANTA OFF (OFF) Toronto at NEW YORK 6 (OFF) Sacramento Golden State 10½ (230½) at HOUSTON at OKLAHOMA CITY OFF (OFF) Portland FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG NHL Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line Florida -240 at COLUMBUS +195 at TORONTO -375 New Jersey +290 at CHICAGO -115 Vancouver -104 Edmonton -205 at OTTAWA +168 at DETROIT -118 Anaheim -102

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.