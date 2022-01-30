|College Basketball
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Colgate
|8½
|at
|LAFAYETTE
|at VERMONT
|16½
|Albany
|(NY)
|at BOSTON UNIVERSITY
|16
|Holy
|Cross
|Wofford
|3½
|at
|MERCER
|at AUSTIN PEAY
|3½
|SIU-Edwardsville
|Morehead State
|4½
|at
|TENNESSEE
|TECH
|at WESTERN ILLINOIS
|5½
|UMKC
|at UNC WILMINGTON
|1½
|Drexel
|Hartford
|6½
|at
|MAINE
|Liberty
|4½
|at
|KENNESAW
|STATE
|at SOUTHERN UTAH
|12½
|Northern
|Arizona
|Duke
|5½
|at
|NOTRE
|DAME
|Iowa
|3½
|at
|PENN
|STATE
|at MARYLAND-EASTERN SHORE
|2½
|Morgan
|State
|Coppin State
|11½
|at
|DELAWARE
|STATE
|Howard
|7
|at
|SOUTH
|CAROLINA
|STATE
|at ALABAMA A&M
|2½
|Bethune-Cookman
|South Dakota State
|16½
|at
|NORTH
|DAKOTA
|at WYOMING
|1½
|Colorado
|State
|at ALCORN STATE
|5½
|Grambling
|at JACKSON STATE
|PK
|Southern
|at SANTA CLARA
|13½
|Pacific
|(CA)
|at OKLAHOMA
|5½
|TCU
|at BAYLOR
|14
|West
|Virginia
|Norfolk State
|3
|at
|NORTH
|CAROLINA
|CENTRAL
|at WEBER STATE
|10½
|Eastern
|Washington
|at ALABAMA STATE
|1½
|Florida
|A&M
|at SAN DIEGO STATE
|13½
|New
|Mexico
|Northern Colorado
|3½
|at
|PORTLAND
|STATE
|NBA
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at PHILADELPHIA
|3½
|(219)
|Memphis
|at CLEVELAND
|10
|(OFF)
|New
|Orleans
|at INDIANA
|2
|(OFF)
|LA
|Clippers
|at BOSTON
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Miami
|at ATLANTA
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Toronto
|at NEW YORK
|6
|(OFF)
|Sacramento
|Golden State
|10½
|(230½)
|at
|HOUSTON
|at OKLAHOMA CITY
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Portland
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|NHL
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|Florida
|-240
|at
|COLUMBUS
|+195
|at TORONTO
|-375
|New
|Jersey
|+290
|at CHICAGO
|-115
|Vancouver
|-104
|Edmonton
|-205
|at
|OTTAWA
|+168
|at DETROIT
|-118
|Anaheim
|-102
