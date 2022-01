College Basketball Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at VIRGINIA 8 Boston College at UCONN 9½ Creighton at SIENA 4 Canisius at OHIO 12 Ball State at TENNESSEE 11 Texas A&M Michigan State 5 at MARYLAND Kansas 3½ at IOWA STATE at MIAMI (OH) 2 Kent State at WESTERN MICHIGAN 2 Northern Illinois at SAINT BONAVENTURE 3 Davidson Toledo 10 at EASTERN MICHIGAN Bowling Green 7 at CENTRAL MICHIGAN Richmond 7 at DUQUESNE at MISSISSIPPI STATE 8 South Carolina North Carolina 3½ at LOUISVILLE at MICHIGAN 14½ Nebraska at AUBURN 7 Alabama at LSU 14 Ole Miss at SAINT JOHN’S (NY) 2 Providence at TEXAS TECH 4½ Texas at UTAH STATE 14½ Air Force at WICHITA STATE 7½ Tulsa at UC RIVERSIDE 6 UC Davis at STANFORD 5½ Cal at UNLV 3½ Nevada Fresno State 11 at SAN JOSE STATE NBA Tuesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at DETROIT OFF (OFF) New Orleans at TORONTO OFF (OFF) Miami at MILWAUKEE OFF (OFF) Washington at CHICAGO OFF (OFF) Orlando at MINNESOTA OFF (OFF) Denver at SAN ANTONIO OFF (OFF) Golden State at PHOENIX OFF (OFF) Brooklyn FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG LA Rams 4 4 (48½) at CINCINNATI NHL Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line Florida -138 at N.Y RANGERS +115 Winnipeg -152 at PHILADELPHIA +126 at BOSTON -275 Seattle +220 Toronto -197 at NEW JERSEY +165 at PITTSBURGH -162 Washington +134 at TAMPA BAY -295 San Jose +235 at N.Y ISLANDERS -275 Ottawa +220 at NASHVILLE -196 Vancouver +162 Calgary -132 at DALLAS +110 at COLORADO -580 Arizona +420 at LAS VEGAS -360 Buffalo +285

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.