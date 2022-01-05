Sports on TV

|Adv08
|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Monday, January 10
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|8 p.m.
ESPN — National Championship: Georgia vs. Alabama, Indianapolis
ESPN2 — National Championship: Georgia vs. Alabama, Indianapolis (Alternate Boroadcast)
ESPNU — National Championship: Georgia vs. Alabama, Indianapolis (Alternate Boroadcast)
SECN — National Championship: Georgia vs. Alabama, Indianapolis (Alternate Boroadcast) —
|Tuesday, January 11
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|7 p.m.
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — Pittsburgh at Syracuse
FS1 — DePaul at Marquette
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
FS1 — Providence at Creighton —
|Wednesday, January 12
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Villanova at Xavier
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — Temple at Tulsa
FS1 — St. John’s at UConn
ESPN2 — Virginia Tech at Virginia
ESPNU — TCU at Kansas St.
FS1 — Boise St. at Nevada
ESPNU — Stanford at Washington St.
GOLF — Asian Tour: The Singapore International Championship, First Round, Tampines Course, Singapore
ESPN — Dallas at New York
ESPN — Brooklyn at Chicago
TNT — Montreal at Boston
TNT — Toronto at Arizona —
|Thursday, January 13
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|5 p.m.
FS1 — Seton Hall at DePaul
ESPN2 — Ohio St. at Wisconsin
ESPNU — UNC-Asheville at Winthrop
FS1 — Butler at Georgetown
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — SIU-Edwardsville at E. Illinois
FS1 — Indiana at Iowa
ESPN — Oregon at UCLA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
FS1 — Colorado at Arizona
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, First Round, Waialae Country Club, Honolulu
GOLF — Asian Tour: The Singapore International Championship, Second Round, Tampines Course, Singapore
TNT — Golden State at Milwaukee
TNT — Portland at Denver
ESPN — Philadelphia at Boston —
|Friday, January 14
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Nebraska at Purdue
ESPNU — TBA
ESPN2 — VCU at St. Bonaventure
ESPNU — Davidson at Richmond
FS1 — Michigan at Illinois
FS1 — Fresno St. at UNLV
|COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
|9:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Oklahoma at Utah
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Second Round, Waialae Country Club, Honolulu
GOLF — Asian Tour: The Singapore International Championship, Third Round, Tampines Course, Singapore
ESPN — Boston at Philadelphia
ESPN — Dallas at Memphis
USA — Premier League: Crystal Palce at Brighton & Hove Albion —
|Saturday, January 15
|AUTO RACING
|10 p.m.
USA — AMA Supercross: Round 2, Oakland, Calif.
ESPN — Top Rank
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|12 p.m.
ESPN2 — Texas Tech at Kansas St.
ESPNU — TBA
FOX — Creighton at Xavier
FS1 — Seton Hall at Marquette
USA — Dayton at Duquesne
ESPN — Tennessee at Kentucky
ABC — NC State at Duke
ESPN2 — Arkansas at LSU
FS1 — UConn at Providence
USA — Fordham at St. Louis
ESPN — Florida St. at Syracuse
ESPN2 — Oklahoma at TCU
USA — Rhode Island at UMass
ESPN — Oklahoma St. at Baylor
ESPN2 — Vanderbilt at Georgia
ESPNU — UCF at South Florida
ESPN2 — Houston at Tulsa
ESPNU — Tarleton St. at Grand Canyon
ESPN2 — Colorado at Arizona St.
FS1 — Oregon at Southern Cal
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Third Round, Waialae Country Club, Honolulu
GOLF — Asian Tour: The Singapore International Championship, Final Round, Tampines Course, Singapore
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|7 p.m.
ESPN UFC Fight Night: Calvin Kattar vs. Giga Chikadze (Featherweights), Las Vegas
USA — Premier League: Brentford at Liverpool
NBC — Premier League: Manchester United at Aston Villa —
|Sunday, January 16
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|12 p.m.
FS1 — Butler at Villanova
ESPN — TBA
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
|3 p.m.
ESPN — Kentucky at Tennessee
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — South Florida at UCF
ESPN2 — Michigan at Maryland
ESPNU — Oklahoma St. at West Virginia
ESPNU — Rutgers at Penn St.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Final Round, Waialae Country Club, Honolulu
|HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
USA — Premier League: Leeds United at West Ham United
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia —
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments