Sports on TV

Adv08 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, January 10 COLLEGE FOOTBALL 8 p.m.

ESPN — National Championship: Georgia vs. Alabama, Indianapolis

ESPN2 — National Championship: Georgia vs. Alabama, Indianapolis (Alternate Boroadcast)

ESPNU — National Championship: Georgia vs. Alabama, Indianapolis (Alternate Boroadcast)

SECN — National Championship: Georgia vs. Alabama, Indianapolis (Alternate Boroadcast) —

Tuesday, January 11 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 7 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — Pittsburgh at Syracuse

FS1 — DePaul at Marquette

9 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FS1 — Providence at Creighton —

Wednesday, January 12 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Villanova at Xavier

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — Temple at Tulsa

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — St. John’s at UConn

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Virginia Tech at Virginia

ESPNU — TCU at Kansas St.

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — Boise St. at Nevada

11 p.m.

ESPNU — Stanford at Washington St.

GOLF 12 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — Asian Tour: The Singapore International Championship, First Round, Tampines Course, Singapore

NBA BASKETBALL 7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Dallas at New York

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Brooklyn at Chicago

NHL HOCKEY 7 p.m.

TNT — Montreal at Boston

10 p.m.

TNT — Toronto at Arizona —

Thursday, January 13 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 5 p.m.

FS1 — Seton Hall at DePaul

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Ohio St. at Wisconsin

ESPNU — UNC-Asheville at Winthrop

FS1 — Butler at Georgetown

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — SIU-Edwardsville at E. Illinois

FS1 — Indiana at Iowa

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Oregon at UCLA

11 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FS1 — Colorado at Arizona

GOLF 7 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, First Round, Waialae Country Club, Honolulu

1 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — Asian Tour: The Singapore International Championship, Second Round, Tampines Course, Singapore

NBA BASKETBALL 7:30 p.m.

TNT — Golden State at Milwaukee

10 p.m.

TNT — Portland at Denver

NHL HOCKEY 7 p.m.

ESPN — Philadelphia at Boston —

Friday, January 14 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Nebraska at Purdue

7 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — VCU at St. Bonaventure

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Davidson at Richmond

FS1 — Michigan at Illinois

11 p.m.

FS1 — Fresno St. at UNLV

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S) 9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Oklahoma at Utah

GOLF 7 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Second Round, Waialae Country Club, Honolulu

2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — Asian Tour: The Singapore International Championship, Third Round, Tampines Course, Singapore

NBA BASKETBALL 7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at Philadelphia

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Dallas at Memphis

SOCCER (MEN’S) 3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Crystal Palce at Brighton & Hove Albion —

Saturday, January 15 AUTO RACING 10 p.m.

USA — AMA Supercross: Round 2, Oakland, Calif.

BOXING 10 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Texas Tech at Kansas St.

ESPNU — TBA

FOX — Creighton at Xavier

FS1 — Seton Hall at Marquette

12:30 p.m.

USA — Dayton at Duquesne

1 p.m.

ESPN — Tennessee at Kentucky

2 p.m.

ABC — NC State at Duke

ESPN2 — Arkansas at LSU

FS1 — UConn at Providence

2:30 p.m.

USA — Fordham at St. Louis

3 p.m.

ESPN — Florida St. at Syracuse

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Oklahoma at TCU

4:30 p.m.

USA — Rhode Island at UMass

5 p.m.

ESPN — Oklahoma St. at Baylor

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Vanderbilt at Georgia

7 p.m.

ESPNU — UCF at South Florida

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Houston at Tulsa

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Tarleton St. at Grand Canyon

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Colorado at Arizona St.

11 p.m.

FS1 — Oregon at Southern Cal

GOLF 7 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Third Round, Waialae Country Club, Honolulu

2:30 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — Asian Tour: The Singapore International Championship, Final Round, Tampines Course, Singapore

HORSE RACING 4 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS 7 p.m.

ESPN UFC Fight Night: Calvin Kattar vs. Giga Chikadze (Featherweights), Las Vegas

SOCCER (MEN’S) 10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Brentford at Liverpool

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Manchester United at Aston Villa —

Sunday, January 16 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 12 p.m.

FS1 — Butler at Villanova

1 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 3 p.m.

ESPN — Kentucky at Tennessee

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — South Florida at UCF

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Michigan at Maryland

COLLEGE WRESTLING 1 p.m.

ESPNU — Oklahoma St. at West Virginia

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Rutgers at Penn St.

GOLF 6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Final Round, Waialae Country Club, Honolulu

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S) 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

HORSE RACING 2:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

SOCCER (MEN’S) 9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Leeds United at West Ham United

TENNIS 7 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia —

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.