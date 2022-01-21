On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

St. Bonaventure 64, Duquesne 56

The Associated Press
January 21, 2022 9:04 pm
< a min read
      

ST. BONAVENTURE (10-4)

Osunniyi 9-14 3-4 21, Adaway 7-14 1-2 16, Holmes 7-15 1-1 16, Lofton 1-7 0-1 3, Welch 3-9 0-0 6, Adams 0-0 0-0 0, Coulibaly 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 28-62 5-8 64.

DUQUESNE (6-10)

Easley 5-10 0-0 12, Williams 6-12 5-6 17, Ayers 4-20 0-0 9, Johnson 0-3 0-0 0, Spears 7-13 2-4 18, Acuff 0-3 0-0 0, Okani 0-1 0-0 0, Bekelja 0-0 0-0 0, Hima 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-62 7-10 56.

Halftime_St. Bonaventure 33-22. 3-Point Goals_St. Bonaventure 3-12 (Lofton 1-1, Holmes 1-2, Adaway 1-3, Welch 0-6), Duquesne 5-22 (Spears 2-3, Easley 2-4, Ayers 1-8, Acuff 0-2, Johnson 0-2, Williams 0-3). Rebounds_St. Bonaventure 38 (Osunniyi 17), Duquesne 35 (Williams 11). Assists_St. Bonaventure 11 (Lofton 3), Duquesne 11 (Spears 6). Total Fouls_St. Bonaventure 12, Duquesne 14.

        Insight by Sonatype: Stephan Mitchev, acting CTO at USPTO, discusses how USPTO is looking at supply chain issues to address cybersecurity concerns. Dr. Stephen Magill, VP of product innovation at Sonatype, provides an industry perspective.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|20 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
1|21 Tableau Server Management Virtual Test...
1|21 Virtualized Data Center-Virtual...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Ensign Alison Dunbar stands a helicopter control watch aboard USS Dewey