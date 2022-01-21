St. Bonaventure 64, Duquesne 56

ST. BONAVENTURE (10-4)
Osunniyi 9-14 3-4 21, Adaway 7-14 1-2 16, Holmes 7-15 1-1 16, Lofton 1-7 0-1 3, Welch 3-9 0-0 6, Adams 0-0 0-0 0, Coulibaly 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 28-62 5-8 64.
DUQUESNE (6-10)
Easley 5-10 0-0 12, Williams 6-12 5-6 17, Ayers 4-20 0-0 9, Johnson 0-3 0-0 0, Spears 7-13 2-4 18, Acuff 0-3 0-0 0, Okani 0-1 0-0 0, Bekelja 0-0 0-0 0, Hima 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-62 7-10 56.
Halftime_St. Bonaventure 33-22. 3-Point Goals_St. Bonaventure 3-12 (Lofton 1-1, Holmes 1-2, Adaway 1-3, Welch 0-6), Duquesne 5-22 (Spears 2-3, Easley 2-4, Ayers 1-8, Acuff 0-2, Johnson 0-2, Williams 0-3). Rebounds_St. Bonaventure 38 (Osunniyi 17), Duquesne 35 (Williams 11). Assists_St. Bonaventure 11 (Lofton 3), Duquesne 11 (Spears 6). Total Fouls_St. Bonaventure 12, Duquesne 14.
