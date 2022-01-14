St. Bonaventure 73, VCU 53

VCU (10-5)

Ward 1-2 0-0 2, Williams 4-5 2-2 12, Baldwin 3-10 0-0 7, Curry 4-8 1-2 9, Nunn 0-7 0-0 0, Tsohonis 4-10 2-2 14, DeLoach 2-3 0-0 4, Brown-Jones 1-2 0-0 2, Kern 0-1 0-0 0, Banks 0-3 0-0 0, Stockard 1-1 1-2 3. Totals 20-52 6-8 53.

ST. BONAVENTURE (10-3)

Osunniyi 3-9 3-6 9, Adaway 8-14 7-7 25, Holmes 4-9 8-8 17, Lofton 3-8 5-6 13, Welch 1-7 0-0 3, Adams 2-3 0-0 4, Coulibaly 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 22-51 23-27 73.

Halftime_St. Bonaventure 34-28. 3-Point Goals_VCU 7-20 (Tsohonis 4-8, Williams 2-3, Baldwin 1-3, Banks 0-1, Curry 0-2, Nunn 0-3), St. Bonaventure 6-21 (Adaway 2-5, Lofton 2-6, Holmes 1-4, Welch 1-5, Osunniyi 0-1). Rebounds_VCU 24 (Williams, Baldwin, DeLoach 4), St. Bonaventure 30 (Adaway 8). Assists_VCU 15 (Baldwin 5), St. Bonaventure 15 (Lofton 6). Total Fouls_VCU 22, St. Bonaventure 12.

