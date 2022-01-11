St. Bonaventure 80, La Salle 76, OT

ST. BONAVENTURE (8-3)

Osunniyi 6-12 3-3 15, Adaway 6-9 0-0 13, Holmes 5-13 5-7 17, Lofton 6-15 5-8 18, Welch 4-13 5-6 17, Coulibaly 0-1 0-0 0, Adams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-63 18-24 80.

LA SALLE (5-7)

Doucoure 2-3 0-0 4, Moore 7-13 2-2 17, Brantley 5-15 0-0 10, Gill 4-9 0-0 10, Nickelberry 6-16 0-0 17, Ray 0-3 0-0 0, Clark 4-10 0-0 10, McFarlane 3-6 0-0 8, Shepherd 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-76 2-2 76.

Halftime_La Salle 37-34. 3-Point Goals_St. Bonaventure 8-20 (Welch 4-9, Holmes 2-5, Adaway 1-2, Lofton 1-4), La Salle 12-37 (Nickelberry 5-14, Gill 2-2, McFarlane 2-5, Clark 2-6, Moore 1-2, Ray 0-3, Brantley 0-5). Fouled Out_Moore. Rebounds_St. Bonaventure 38 (Osunniyi 15), La Salle 30 (Moore 10). Assists_St. Bonaventure 14 (Lofton 8), La Salle 21 (Brantley 8). Total Fouls_St. Bonaventure 14, La Salle 21.

