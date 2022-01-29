St. Bonaventure 80, Saint Joseph’s 69

SAINT JOSEPH’S (9-10)

Funk 3-9 2-3 10, Reynolds 8-16 2-2 21, Obinna 4-8 2-2 10, C.Brown 6-11 0-0 15, Hall 3-12 0-0 8, Bishop 2-6 1-1 5, Coleman 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 26-64 7-8 69.

ST. BONAVENTURE (12-5)

Osunniyi 2-7 4-4 8, Adaway 7-11 8-11 22, Holmes 7-8 6-6 20, Lofton 4-12 5-6 13, Welch 5-11 1-2 13, Coulibaly 2-3 0-0 4, Adams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-52 24-29 80.

Halftime_St. Bonaventure 33-29. 3-Point Goals_Saint Joseph’s 10-34 (C.Brown 3-6, Reynolds 3-10, Funk 2-7, Hall 2-7, Coleman 0-1, Bishop 0-3), St. Bonaventure 2-7 (Welch 2-6, Holmes 0-1). Fouled Out_C.Brown, Bishop. Rebounds_Saint Joseph’s 27 (Obinna, Hall 7), St. Bonaventure 31 (Osunniyi 10). Assists_Saint Joseph’s 15 (Hall 6), St. Bonaventure 12 (Lofton, Welch 4). Total Fouls_Saint Joseph’s 22, St. Bonaventure 12.

