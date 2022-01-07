St. Francis looks for home win vs Mt. St. Mary’s

Mount St. Mary’s (4-9, 0-1) vs. St. Francis (NY) (4-10, 1-2)

Peter Aquilone Court, Brooklyn Heights, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Francis (NY) looks for its fourth straight win over Mount St. Mary’s at Peter Aquilone Court. The last victory for the Mountaineers at St. Francis (NY) was a 73-71 win on March 2, 2019.

SUPER SENIORS: Mount St. Mary’s’ Nana Opoku, Mezie Offurum and Malik Jefferson have collectively scored 43 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 45 percent of all Mountaineers scoring over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Jalen Benjamin has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Mount St. Mary’s field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 13 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Mountaineers are 0-7 when they allow at least 72 points and 4-2 when they hold opponents to anything below 72. The Terriers are 0-10 when allowing 67 or more points and 4-0 on the season, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: Mount St. Mary’s has lost its last four road games, scoring 62 points, while allowing 74 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Mount St. Mary’s has averaged 65.8 points per game over its last five games. The Mountaineers are giving up 71 points per game over that span.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.