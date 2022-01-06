St. Francis (NY) 70, St. Francis (Pa.) 53

ST. FRANCIS (PA.) (4-10)

Flagg 2-3 3-4 7, Thompson 7-13 0-0 17, Dixon-Conover 5-14 3-4 14, Giles 0-6 1-2 1, Land 3-7 0-2 7, Harrison 0-5 0-0 0, Hargis 0-2 2-4 2, Coleman 2-4 1-2 5. Totals 19-54 10-18 53.

ST. FRANCIS (NY) (4-10)

Emilien 6-9 0-0 12, Hemphill 5-8 0-0 12, Cubbage 8-18 2-2 19, Higgins 4-8 0-0 9, Wilcox 4-9 0-0 10, Quartlebaum 1-5 0-0 3, Egner 2-2 0-0 4, Hardison 0-1 1-4 1, Folk 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 30-62 3-6 70.

Halftime_St. Francis (Pa.) 26-21. 3-Point Goals_St. Francis (Pa.) 5-17 (Thompson 3-5, Dixon-Conover 1-3, Land 1-3, Harrison 0-1, Hargis 0-2, Giles 0-3), St. Francis (NY) 7-18 (Hemphill 2-5, Wilcox 2-5, Higgins 1-2, Quartlebaum 1-2, Cubbage 1-3, Folk 0-1). Rebounds_St. Francis (Pa.) 22 (Giles 6), St. Francis (NY) 38 (Emilien 11). Assists_St. Francis (Pa.) 12 (Giles 5), St. Francis (NY) 15 (Cubbage 6). Total Fouls_St. Francis (Pa.) 8, St. Francis (NY) 16. A_173 (1,200).

