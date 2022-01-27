St. Francis (NY) 71, Sacred Heart 66

ST. FRANCIS (NY) (6-14)

Emilien 7-12 4-5 18, Hemphill 3-6 2-2 8, Cubbage 9-13 2-4 21, Higgins 5-11 2-3 15, Wilcox 0-3 0-0 0, Moreno 2-5 1-2 7, Haidara 1-2 0-0 2, Stevanic 0-1 0-0 0, Folk 0-1 0-0 0, Quartlebaum 0-1 0-0 0, Egner 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-56 11-16 71.

SACRED HEART (7-15)

Galette 3-12 2-3 9, Johnson 6-7 0-0 12, Clarke 3-10 0-0 6, Ty.Thomas 4-8 4-4 13, Watson 3-7 0-0 7, Dutreil 5-8 3-3 13, Reilly 2-4 0-0 6, Sixsmith 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-57 9-10 79.

Halftime_St. Francis (NY) 34-30. 3-Point Goals_St. Francis (NY) 6-20 (Higgins 3-5, Moreno 2-5, Cubbage 1-3, Egner 0-1, Folk 0-1, Stevanic 0-1, Hemphill 0-2, Wilcox 0-2), Sacred Heart 5-16 (Reilly 2-3, Ty.Thomas 1-2, Galette 1-3, Watson 1-3, Johnson 0-1, Sixsmith 0-1, Clarke 0-3). Rebounds_St. Francis (NY) 23 (Hemphill 7), Sacred Heart 38 (Johnson, Dutreil 7). Assists_St. Francis (NY) 14 (Higgins 6), Sacred Heart 16 (Galette, Clarke, Ty.Thomas 3). Total Fouls_St. Francis (NY) 12, Sacred Heart 15. A_413 (2,062).

