St. Francis (Pa.) 62, Merrimack 46

ST. FRANCIS (PA.) (5-11)

Cohen 5-11 2-4 12, Flagg 0-0 0-0 0, Hargis 5-10 4-7 15, Dixon-Conover 3-7 2-2 8, Land 5-9 1-2 13, Harrison 1-3 0-1 2, Ruggery 2-7 0-0 5, Coleman 2-3 3-4 7. Totals 23-50 12-20 62.

MERRIMACK (9-9)

Minor 5-12 1-5 11, Edmead 5-14 3-5 13, McKoy 0-4 0-0 0, Watkins 3-8 0-0 6, Reid 2-8 1-2 6, Derring 0-5 0-0 0, Berry 1-2 4-4 7, Filchner 1-4 0-0 3, Connolly 0-0 0-0 0, Isaacson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-58 9-16 46.

Halftime_St. Francis (Pa.) 29-18. 3-Point Goals_St. Francis (Pa.) 4-17 (Land 2-5, Hargis 1-4, Ruggery 1-6, Dixon-Conover 0-1, Harrison 0-1), Merrimack 3-23 (Berry 1-2, Filchner 1-3, Reid 1-4, Watkins 0-1, Edmead 0-4, McKoy 0-4, Derring 0-5). Rebounds_St. Francis (Pa.) 37 (Land 9), Merrimack 33 (Minor 10). Assists_St. Francis (Pa.) 8 (Hargis 3), Merrimack 6 (Edmead 5). Total Fouls_St. Francis (Pa.) 17, Merrimack 19. A_204 (1,200).

