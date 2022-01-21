St. Francis (Pa.) 68, CCSU 67

CCSU (5-15)
Dehnavi 0-3 0-0 0, Krishnan 3-8 0-0 9, Mitchell 3-8 0-0 7, Scantlebury 4-6 2-2 10, McLaughlin 4-9 1-1 11, Ayangma 5-6 1-4 13, Sweatman 6-9 2-2 14, Brown 1-5 0-0 3. Totals 26-54 6-9 67.
ST. FRANCIS (PA.) (6-12)
Cohen 5-7 1-1 11, Hargis 2-8 0-0 5, Thompson 9-17 3-8 21, Dixon-Conover 2-7 0-0 5, Land 3-8 0-0 9, Harrison 1-1 0-0 2, Ruggery 2-3 0-0 6, Flagg 4-5 1-1 9, Coleman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-56 5-10 68.
Halftime_CCSU 37-29. 3-Point Goals_CCSU 9-23 (Krishnan 3-6, Ayangma 2-2, McLaughlin 2-6, Brown 1-1, Mitchell 1-5, Sweatman 0-3), St. Francis (Pa.) 7-21 (Land 3-6, Ruggery 2-3, Dixon-Conover 1-3, Hargis 1-5, Thompson 0-4). Rebounds_CCSU 29 (McLaughlin, Sweatman 5), St. Francis (Pa.) 30 (Thompson 7). Assists_CCSU 12 (Scantlebury, Sweatman 4), St. Francis (Pa.) 12 (Thompson 3). Total Fouls_CCSU 13, St. Francis (Pa.) 11. A_855 (3,500).
