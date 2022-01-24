St. John’s 84, Seton Hall 63

ST. JOHN’S (10-7)
Soriano 4-8 0-0 8, Wheeler 6-11 2-2 17, Addae-Wusu 1-3 1-1 3, Mathis 3-8 2-2 10, Champagnie 2-10 0-0 5, Alexander 7-12 5-6 19, Coburn 3-6 0-0 9, Nyiwe 1-2 0-2 3, S.Smith 2-7 0-0 4, Stanley 3-5 0-0 6. Totals 32-72 10-13 84.
SETON HALL (12-6)
Richmond 0-7 3-4 3, Yetna 2-8 2-2 7, Obiagu 0-1 0-0 0, Cale 5-10 5-10 16, Rhoden 4-17 3-5 12, Samuel 1-5 0-0 2, Harris 4-8 1-2 12, Jackson 3-5 3-3 11, Powell 0-0 0-0 0, J.Smith 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-61 17-26 63.
Halftime_St. John’s 46-36. 3-Point Goals_St. John’s 10-24 (Coburn 3-4, Wheeler 3-7, Mathis 2-3, Nyiwe 1-2, Champagnie 1-5, Alexander 0-1, S.Smith 0-2), Seton Hall 8-21 (Harris 3-6, Jackson 2-3, Yetna 1-2, Cale 1-3, Rhoden 1-6, Richmond 0-1). Rebounds_St. John’s 46 (Wheeler 9), Seton Hall 39 (Rhoden 11). Assists_St. John’s 21 (Champagnie, Alexander 5), Seton Hall 10 (Richmond 4). Total Fouls_St. John’s 21, Seton Hall 10.
