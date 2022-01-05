St. John’s 89, DePaul 84

DEPAUL (9-4)

Gebrewhit 2-4 3-3 7, B.Johnson 5-8 2-7 13, Jones 5-14 0-0 11, Ongenda 2-6 2-3 6, Freeman-Liberty 8-19 4-7 24, Terry 4-9 2-2 14, J.Johnson 4-8 0-0 9, Anei 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-68 13-22 84.

ST. JOHN’S (9-3)

Soriano 2-5 0-0 4, Wheeler 2-5 0-0 5, Addae-Wusu 6-13 3-6 17, Mathis 4-7 3-5 11, Champagnie 12-22 6-10 34, Alexander 6-15 1-2 16, Stanley 1-1 0-0 2, Nyiwe 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 33-69 13-23 89.

Halftime_St. John’s 39-35. 3-Point Goals_DePaul 11-28 (Freeman-Liberty 4-9, Terry 4-9, B.Johnson 1-1, J.Johnson 1-4, Jones 1-5), St. John’s 10-18 (Champagnie 4-7, Alexander 3-6, Addae-Wusu 2-4, Wheeler 1-1). Fouled Out_Mathis. Rebounds_DePaul 40 (Terry 8), St. John’s 39 (Champagnie 16). Assists_DePaul 15 (Terry 6), St. John’s 18 (Addae-Wusu 8). Total Fouls_DePaul 18, St. John’s 18.

